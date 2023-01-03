뉴스
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Turns Happy Upon Discovering Jung Moon Sung Was Late as He Was Awarding Sooyoung
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.03
Actor Chung Kyung-ho got angry at actor Jung Moon Sung for being late; then suddenly smiled upon discovering he was late because he was giving an award to his girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. 

On December 30, the members of tvN's drama 'Hospital Playlist' gathered together for a special live broadcast―it was to celebrate the release of Blu-ray of 'Hospital Playlist'. 

In the middle of the live broadcast, Jung Moon Sung joined the other cast, who were there from early in the evening. 

As soon as Jung Moon Sung walked into the room, Chung Kyung-ho playfully expressed his anger at him for being late. 

He said in a loud voice, "Do you know how long we've been here for?! We've been here since 7PM!" 
Chung Kyung-ho
Then, Jung Moon Sung explained that it was because he was presenting an award, specifically to Sooyoung. 

On this day, Sooyoung received 'Excellence Award' (Short-form or Daily Drama) for her appearance in the drama 'Fanletter Please', and Jung Moon Sung was the award presenter. 

When Chung Kyung-ho heard this, he brightly smiled and commented, "Oh, you presented an award to her? Thank you!"

He politely put his hands together in front of him and stood up to bow to Jung Moon Sung. 

As he bowed to him, he said with a calm and well-mannered voice, "Hey, you've arrived? Welcome, welcome!" 

After witnessing Chung Kyung-ho's switch from being furious to polite within seconds, everyone in the room could not stop laughing for ages. 
 
(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube, MBC Drama Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
