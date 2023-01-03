[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Launches Her YouTube Channel Ahead of Solo Debut

이미지 확대하기

Ahead of her solo debut this year, JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has launched her very own YouTube channel.On January 3, JISOO's first video 'London Vlog' was shared on her newly-launched personal YouTube channel 'Happiness JISOO 103%'.According to the video description, JISOO plans to donate all profits from the YouTube channel.The description reads, "All earnings from 'Happiness JISOO 103%' channel will be donated to those in need. I hope everyone's happiness index (reads 'ji-soo' in Korean) goes higher."According to JISOO's management agency YG Entertainment on January 2, the singer is currently working on her solo album.The agency shared that she has already finished shooting photos for her upcoming album, and that she will greet fans with good news soon.You can watch JISOO's vlog below:(Credit= '행복지수 103%' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)