[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Launches Her YouTube Channel Ahead of Solo Debut

On January 3, JISOO's first video 'London Vlog' was shared on her newly-launched personal YouTube channel 'Happiness JISOO 103%'.
The description reads, "All earnings from 'Happiness JISOO 103%' channel will be donated to those in need. I hope everyone's happiness index (reads 'ji-soo' in Korean) goes higher."
The agency shared that she has already finished shooting photos for her upcoming album, and that she will greet fans with good news soon.
You can watch JISOO's vlog below:
(Credit= '행복지수 103%' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)
(SBS Star)