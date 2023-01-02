[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Tells Why She Would Not Enter the K-pop Industry If She Could Go Back in Time

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri shared why she would not walk the same path if she could go back in time.On December 31 episode of tvN's television show 'Canada Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri and her non-celebrity friend Ko In-sook were seen having a meal at a camp site.While talking together, Lee Hyo-ri revealed her recent obsession, "You know how I'm completely obsessed with NewJeans these days, right? I even got my hair extensions after seeing NewJeans' hairstyle. They're like 15 years old. It's unbelievable. How are they so good even though they're so young?"She continued, "Things have changed a lot in the K-pop world now, it seems. When I made debut, the youngest ones of the groups were like 18 or 19 years old. I was 20 and Yuri was 18 years old, so..."Ko In-sook commented, "Well, Fin.K.L's debut was sensational. If you could go back to the time when you were 20, do you think you would choose to enter the entertainment industry again?"Without hesitation, Lee Hyo-ri answered, "No, I don't think so. I don't think I would've wanted to be someone with lots of fame like that. I want an ordinary life. I realized that I really want that sort of life after coming to Canada. I just want to get married, have kids and raise them. That's what I want. Nothing more."She went on, "Everything is calm here. I noticed that Canadians are very family-oriented people. They're able to keep their energy inside them well, without losing it to others. They also don't seem to get affected by other people. But as a celebrity, you can't avoid getting affected by them."She added, "The most difficult part about my life is when everyone bashes me. Just the thought of it makes me feel nervous. It's important for me to control myself in those situations, but that's not as easy as it sounds. So, I always ask myself, 'Is this life for me or not?'"To this, Ko In-sook stated, "But you have a good influence on everybody. Sometimes, it's a new type of influence. That's a good thing."Lee Hyo-ri responded, "It's actually scary to think that I influence people though, whether that's good or bad. My thoughts change all the time, you know. I may think like this about something now, but it can certainly change in the future. But people only tend to count my previous thought. I don't know. Being in this industry puts me under a lot of pressure."(Credit= tvN Canada Check-in)(SBS Star)