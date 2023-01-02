[SBS Star] One Member of YG's New Girl Group BABYMONSTER Garners Attention Even Before Debut

On January 1, YG Entertainment opened BABYMONSTER's official YouTube channel and released the group's first teaser.
LISA and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK praised the new group, saying, "All seven members suit each other well," and "I think they're very good overall."
K-pop fans commented that Ahyeon gives off JENNIE vibes, and added that she also looks like Kim Garam (former LE SSERAFIM), Huh Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM), and actress Go Younjung.
(Credit= Online Community, 'YG ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube)
(SBS Star)