[SBS Star] One Member of YG's New Girl Group BABYMONSTER Garners Attention Even Before Debut
JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.02 16:31 View Count
YG Entertainment's soon-to-debut girl group BABYMONSTER's member Ahyeon is already the talk of the town.

On January 1, YG Entertainment opened BABYMONSTER's official YouTube channel and released the group's first teaser.
Titled 'YG NEXT MOVEMENT', the teaser shared glimpses of BABYMONSTER members dancing in their practice room.

LISA and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK praised the new group, saying, "All seven members suit each other well," and "I think they're very good overall."
Shortly after the teaser release, photos of one BABYMONSTER member named Ahyeon (unofficial spelling) went viral on a K-pop online community.

K-pop fans commented that Ahyeon gives off JENNIE vibes, and added that she also looks like Kim Garam (former LE SSERAFIM), Huh Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM), and actress Go Younjung.
Meanwhile, the exact date of BABYMONSTER's debut is yet to be announced.
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'YG ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
