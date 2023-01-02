뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Spoke to Him and..." BTS J-HOPE Tells Fans Not to Worry About JIN in the Army
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.02
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his fellow member JIN's life in the military. 

On January 1, J-HOPE went live on BTS' official online fan community WeVerse. 

As 2022 has just ended, J-HOPE talked briefly about what 2022 was like to him, "It was a year that I personally accepted some new challenges. It was an unforgettable year for BTS as well. Our oldest one JIN also started his military service in 2022." 
J-HOPE
Then, J-HOPE revealed that he actually spoke to JIN on the phone on December 30. 

With a smile, J-HOPE said, "As soon as I answered his call, JIN was like, 'J-HOPE...!' I asked him how he was doing, and he complained to me about not picking up the phone. I told him, 'I had no idea that this was you. I didn't pick it up at first because it was a number that I didn't know.' He was calling me using the phone at the training center, so..." 

He resumed, "When I heard his voice, I felt so comforted. I also started remembering all those moments with JIN. It was so nice to speak to him." 
J-HOPE
After saying that, J-HOPE reassured fans that JIN is doing fine and told them not to be concerned about him. 

J-HOPE stated, "Honestly though, don't worry about him. If I were to tell you how he is doing in the military on behalf of him, I can say that he is well there. He seems healthy, and is doing greatly in the military. There's no need to worry about him." 
 
JIN joined the military on December 13; he will receive five-week basic military training at the training center, then be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.

The oldest member of BTS is expected to complete his national mandatory military service in June 2024. 

(Credit= 'uarmyhope' Instagram, WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
