[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Spoke to Him and..." BTS J-HOPE Tells Fans Not to Worry About JIN in the Army

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

사실 어제 30일 제가 딱 자기전에 진형한테 연락이 왔어요



�� 제이호옵

�� 형 어떻게 지내고 있어요

�� 전화 좀 받어

�� 이 번호를 몰랐어 내가 어떻게 알어 형 이 번호를

�� 제이호옵



딱 진형 목소리를 들으니까 뭔가 마음이 위로가 되면서 진형이랑 했었던 순간들도 기억이 나고 되게 좋더라구요 pic.twitter.com/Hj6w6CLPd1 — 러브모드 (@JMLOVEMODE) January 1, 2023

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his fellow member JIN's life in the military.On January 1, J-HOPE went live on BTS' official online fan community WeVerse.As 2022 has just ended, J-HOPE talked briefly about what 2022 was like to him, "It was a year that I personally accepted some new challenges. It was an unforgettable year for BTS as well. Our oldest one JIN also started his military service in 2022."Then, J-HOPE revealed that he actually spoke to JIN on the phone on December 30.With a smile, J-HOPE said, "As soon as I answered his call, JIN was like, 'J-HOPE...!' I asked him how he was doing, and he complained to me about not picking up the phone. I told him, 'I had no idea that this was you. I didn't pick it up at first because it was a number that I didn't know.' He was calling me using the phone at the training center, so..."He resumed, "When I heard his voice, I felt so comforted. I also started remembering all those moments with JIN. It was so nice to speak to him."After saying that, J-HOPE reassured fans that JIN is doing fine and told them not to be concerned about him.J-HOPE stated, "Honestly though, don't worry about him. If I were to tell you how he is doing in the military on behalf of him, I can say that he is well there. He seems healthy, and is doing greatly in the military. There's no need to worry about him."JIN joined the military on December 13; he will receive five-week basic military training at the training center, then be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.The oldest member of BTS is expected to complete his national mandatory military service in June 2024.(Credit= 'uarmyhope' Instagram, WeVerse)(SBS Star)