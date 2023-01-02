[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Will Book the Whole Hotel Floor for 'Master in the House' in Thailand

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that he will book the whole floor of a hotel for 'Master in the House' if they come to visit Thailand for their filming.On January 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House 2', BAMBAM joined as a new member.During the opening when BAMBAM was walking over to the members of 'Master in the House', Kim Dong-hyun said, "Oh, I know you! You're in the same group as Yook Sungjae, aren't you?"BAMBAM burst out laughing and explained that he was not a member of BTOB, but GOT7.Then, BAMBAM introduced himself as "BAMBAM from Thailand", and Lee Dae-ho asked, "Is 'bam' (meaning 'snake' in Korean) something that's famous in Thailand?"BAMBAM laughed and answered, "No, no. 'Bam' doesn't mean 'bam, the snake' in Thai. It has nothing to do with snakes. 'Bamm-Bamm' is actually the name of an Amerian cartoon character. My mother named me BAMBAM'."As BAMBAM mentioned his home country Thailand, he asked the production team, "Can we go and film outside Korea some time? How about Thailand?"The production team responded, "Well, what would you do for us if we do go to Thailand together?"BAMBAM thought for a little while, then stated, "Umm... I guess I can pay for your accommodation. Wouldn't it be enough if I booked a room per five people? It probably would be enough if I just book the whole floor."As BAMBAM seemed as if it was nothing to pay for the team's accommodation, Eun Jiwon commented in surprise, "You mean for everybody here? You're willing to do that? Wow. You must be rich...!", which BAMBAM just laughed to.After that, DOYOUNG told everybody about BAMBAM's popularity in Thailand, "BAMBAM's really popular in Thailand. It's no joke. The big advertisements are all his. He's photos are everywhere there."To this, Eun Jiwon playfully said, "BAMBAM, why are you here? You should be somewhere else!"(Credit= SBS Master in the House 2)(SBS Star)