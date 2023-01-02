뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Will Book the Whole Hotel Floor for 'Master in the House' in Thailand
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Will Book the Whole Hotel Floor for 'Master in the House' in Thailand

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Will Book the Whole Hotel Floor for 'Master in the House' in Thailand

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.02 13:51 Updated 2023.01.02 13:57 View Count
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Will Book the Whole Hotel Floor for Master in the House in Thailand
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that he will book the whole floor of a hotel for 'Master in the House' if they come to visit Thailand for their filming.  

On January 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House 2', BAMBAM joined as a new member. 

During the opening when BAMBAM was walking over to the members of 'Master in the House', Kim Dong-hyun said, "Oh, I know you! You're in the same group as Yook Sungjae, aren't you?" 

BAMBAM burst out laughing and explained that he was not a member of BTOB, but GOT7. 
BAMBAM
Then, BAMBAM introduced himself as "BAMBAM from Thailand", and Lee Dae-ho asked, "Is 'bam' (meaning 'snake' in Korean) something that's famous in Thailand?" 

BAMBAM laughed and answered, "No, no. 'Bam' doesn't mean 'bam, the snake' in Thai. It has nothing to do with snakes. 'Bamm-Bamm' is actually the name of an Amerian cartoon character. My mother named me BAMBAM'." 

As BAMBAM mentioned his home country Thailand, he asked the production team, "Can we go and film outside Korea some time? How about Thailand?" 

The production team responded, "Well, what would you do for us if we do go to Thailand together?" 

BAMBAM thought for a little while, then stated, "Umm... I guess I can pay for your accommodation. Wouldn't it be enough if I booked a room per five people? It probably would be enough if I just book the whole floor." 
BAMBAM
As BAMBAM seemed as if it was nothing to pay for the team's accommodation, Eun Jiwon commented in surprise, "You mean for everybody here? You're willing to do that? Wow. You must be rich...!", which BAMBAM just laughed to. 

After that, DOYOUNG told everybody about BAMBAM's popularity in Thailand, "BAMBAM's really popular in Thailand. It's no joke. The big advertisements are all his. He's photos are everywhere there." 

To this, Eun Jiwon playfully said, "BAMBAM, why are you here? You should be somewhere else!" 
BAMBAM
(Credit= SBS Master in the House 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.