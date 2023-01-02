뉴스
[SBS Star] IU Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Fans; Talking About Her Lover Lee Jong Suk
[SBS Star] IU Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Fans; Talking About Her Lover Lee Jong Suk

[SBS Star] IU Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Fans; Talking About Her Lover Lee Jong Suk

JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.02 10:11 View Count
IU Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Fans
Singer/actress IU shared about her relationship with actor Lee Jong Suk to her fans through a heartwarming letter.

On December 31, both IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that the two are in a romantic relationship.

Then on January 1, IU took to her official fan community and shared a letter to her fans.
IU Writes a Heartfelt Letter to Fans
In her letter, IU wrote:

Hello UAENA (IU's fandom)! Maybe everyone is asleep? 

I wonder how you spent your last bits of 2022, so I'm writing this today to relay my gratitude and sorriness along with the new year's greetings. 

As you would have read in the news reports, I am in a relationship. 

I'm cautious because I know how surprised you would be as you always worry about my well-being and whereabouts, but yes, the reports are true! 

By leaning on each other, I'm in love with someone who has been my long-time colleague.

He is someone who has been supporting me and telling me I'm the best. 

He is also someone who has been sending heartfelt encouragement to me, whom I can trust, and is adorable.

Since you have a keen eye for my well-being, I'm sure you would know that I'm emotionally stable and comfortable these days. 

I believe one of the reasons why I have been feeling more proud and passionate about my work is because there is a close, good friend who gives me compliments. 

Now that everyone knows, I will keep my relationship healthy and quiet so that my fans won't worry! 

I'm sorry to surprise you, and thank you for congratulating me and asking how I'm doing first regardless of the sudden news.

I guess I put a lot of thought before writing down each word, because it already turned into a new year. I started writing in 2022, and finished writing in 2023. 

Everyone, happy new year. 

Last year in 2022, I was so happy to meet you all up close for the first time in a while. I will never forget those happy moments.  

Thank you for hanging out with me and being my best friend for another year! I won't be lazy this year too! 

I'll do my best. 

Happy new year again, UAENA.

You'll wake up to a new year after a good sleep. Sleep tight. I love you all.

(Credit= Online Community, SBS Inkigayo, EDAM Entertainment, HighZium Studio)

(SBS Star)
