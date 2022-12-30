뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Asks Her If His Instagram Post Is Funny Before Uploading It
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Asks Her If His Instagram Post Is Funny Before Uploading It

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Asks Her If His Instagram Post Is Funny Before Uploading It

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.30 17:45
Actress Lee Min-jung revealed that her husband actor Lee Byung Hun often asks her whether his Instagram post is funny before he uploads it. 

On December 29, Lee Min-jung had an interview with the press at one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul to speak about her upcoming movie 'Switch', which is to be released in the first week of January. 

During the interview, one reporter mentioned a line 'Switch' about Lee Byung Hun that actor Oh Jung-se came up with on site. 

It is a line said by Oh Jung-se's character while he was discussing who to cast in his next movie; he goes, "Lee Byung Hun is cheap these days."
Lee Min-jung
Regarding this line, Lee Min-jung laughingly said, "A lot of guys laughed at the premiere when they heard that line. I was like, 'Oh, I had no idea that so many guys wanted to see Byung Hun being dissed.' They really seemed to enjoyed that part, so...!" 

She went on, "Byung Hun loves funny things. He's just hiding that from everyone. He's definitely a quite shy person, but he does like talking to people that he's close to. In a group chat with them, he wouldn't write anything unless it's something funny. He's constantly thinking of ways to make people laugh." 

She continued, "Sometimes, he would even ask me if his Instagram post is funny before sharing it. He's like, 'It would be funny if I say this, wouldn't it?'", then hinted disapproval by shaking her head side-to-side. 

"But I always tell him, 'It loses all the fun if you intend on making it funny. It has to come out naturally. The best way to make funny communications is simple. It's to honestly say how you feel about a photo/video/comment right at that moment.'", she added and laughed. 
Lee Min-jung
Lee Min-jung
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, '216jung' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
