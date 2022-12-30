뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Renews Contract with His Current Agency Fantagio
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.30 16:39
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO decided to remain loyal to Fantagio. 

On December 30, broadcasting company JTBC released a report about Cha Eun-woo online. 

According to the report, a number of industry insiders confirmed Cha Eun-woo's recent contract renewal with his current agency Fantagio. 

Cha Eun-woo made debut in February 2016, and his contract is a 7-year contract which ends in February 2023. 
Cha Eun-woo
As the end of his contract with Fantagio approached, a lot of management agencies tried to reach out to Cha Eun-woo to align themselves with him. 

Those agencies included acting agencies too, since Cha Eun-woo has been active as an actor recently. 

Despite many agencies giving their best effort to bring Cha Eun-woo to their company, Cha Eun-woo made up his mind to keep going with Fantagio―the agency where he trained and debuted. 

Currently, the rest of ASTRO members are said to be in talks with Fantagio for their contract renewal as well. 
Cha Eun-woo
After three years of harsh training at Fantagio, Cha Eun-woo made debut as a member of a 6-member group ASTRO in the beginning of 2016, when he was 20 years old in Korean age. 

Ever since Cha Eun-woo entered the K-pop industry, he has been referred to as, 'the ever so perfect guy that came straight out of a cartoon.' due to his handsome facial features, tall figure, smartness and great personality that just seemed unrealistic. 

He actively participated in ASTRO promotions, and also led some acting projects such as, 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (2018), 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' (2019), 'True Beauty' (2020), 'Top Management' (2022) and more. 
Cha Eun-woo
(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
