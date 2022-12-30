[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Reveals, "Mijoo and I Get Along So Well. We're Actually Together...!"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Yi Kyung jokingly shared that him and Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz are currently in a relationship with each other.On December 29, comedienne Shin Bong-seon updated a video of her having a conversation with Lee Yi Kyung at a restaurant as part of her YouTube talk show.Towards the end of the shooting, Lee Yi Kyung stated that he had to go and see Mijoo after he was done shooting for this show.Lee Yi Kyung said, "Can I stay here for about 20 more minutes? I'm meeting Mijoo next."Shin Bong-seon asked in surprise, "Really? Tell me, what is your relationship with Mijoo? Is there something between you two?", and Lee Yi Kyung answered, "Mijoo and I are together!"As Shin Bong-seon was quick enough to read Lee Yi Kyung's thought, she acted as if she was in complete shock.With a big laugh, Lee Yi Kyung added, "This should be good for the preview for your YouTube show."After laughing together, Shin Bong-seon seriously asked Lee Yi Kyung, "But really, what do you think of Mijoo?"Lee Yi Kyung answered, "Mijoo is an amazing person. We get along so well at times when we work with one another. I feel thankful as well, because she reacts well to whatever the things that I say or do."Shin Bong-seon commented, "Yeah, Mijoo does react really well to you. What are you going to do with Mijoo today anyway?"Lee Yi Kyung responded, "We are performing together at MBC Entertainment Awards that is to take place soon. We'll be opening the event with our performance, so we're meeting to practice our moves today."Then in the evening of December 29, at MBC Entertainment Awards, Lee Yi Kyung took 'Popular Award' home.At the end of his acceptance speech, Lee Yi Kyung said, "It was my mother's birthday not too long ago. While we were talking over our meal, she asked me with honest curiosity, 'What's your relationship with Mijoo?'"He continued, "Let me say this now. I will make no comment on that matter today. Everyone, please, you may watch the show that we feature in together. Thank you."(Credit= 'ㄴ신봉선ㄱ' YouTube, MBC Entertainment Awards, 'queen.chu_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)