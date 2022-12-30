[SBS Star] iKON Leaves YG Entertainment After 7 Years

이미지 확대하기

All six members of K-pop boy group iKON are officially parting ways with their management agency, YG Entertainment.On December 30, YG Entertainment announced iKON's departure from the agency after the group's seven-year journey.YG Entertainment's full statement is as follows:Hello, this is YG Entertainment.We would like to announce that after a long and careful discussion with iKON members, we have all mutually agreed to end the group's exclusive contract with respect to one another's opinions.We would like to express our sincere appreciation to iKON for being with us as YG artists.YG Entertainment will always look forward to the members' activities in diverse fields and wish the best for them in the future.Also, we would like to deeply thank all iKONIC (iKON's fandom) for accompanying iKON on their journey.Please continue to send iKON members your warm attention and support, as they are about to kick off a new phase of their journey.Thank you.According reports, iKON members are currently considering various options for their future promotions as a group; including finding new agencies individually while also seeking out ways to establish their own label for group promotions.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)