[SBS Star] Cha Tae Hyun Says He Spread a Rumor that Kim Jong-kook Likes Guys as He Does Not Date Anyone

Singer Kim Jong-kook's good friend actor Cha Tae Hyun shared that he once spread a rumor that Kim Jong-kook was into guys, because he was not dating anyone for so long.On December 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Cha Tae Hyun made a guest appearance.While talking to the hosts, Cha Tae Hyun shared his worries about Kim Jong-kook's dating life.Cha Tae Hyun said, "I've never seen Jong-kook's girlfriend before. I always tend to hear about his breakup with a girl from other people as well. He hates it when I say he is a NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Birth). But isn't he pretty much a NGSB, considering how long he's been single? It's honestly been so long since he's dated anybody."Kim Jong-kook laughingly stated, "Tae Hyun started many rumors about me. He's the one who spread a rumor that I had a wife and kids in L.A.!"Cha Tae Hyun responded, "That was me, indeed. At first, it was simply for fun, as Jong-kook went to L.A. often. At some point though, he started going to L.A. with his mom a lot. I was like, 'Oh?! What's that about? Is someone in L.A. or something?' I actually began to become a little suspicious of his frequent long visits to L.A."He laughed and continued, "He also started staying in L.A. for longer when he went. It was weird. So, I thought he might actually have a wife and kids in L.A."Kim Jong-kook commented, "There is one other rumor that Tae Hyun spread about me. He told everybody that I wasn't into girls. In fact, I was into guys, he told people around. Somehow, his words reached Seok-chun, and Seok-chun was really happy about that for a bit then.", then bitterly smiled.'Seok-chun' that Kim Jong-kook was referring to was Hong Seok-chun, the most prominent openly gay celebrity in Korea.Upon hearing Kim Jong-kook's comment, the hosts and guests burst into laughter, and they could not stop laughing for ages.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)