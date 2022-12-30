[SBS Star] Cha Tae Hyun Says He Spread a Rumor that Kim Jong-kook Likes Guys as He Does Not Date Anyone

On December 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Cha Tae Hyun made a guest appearance.
While talking to the hosts, Cha Tae Hyun shared his worries about Kim Jong-kook's dating life.
Cha Tae Hyun said, "I've never seen Jong-kook's girlfriend before. I always tend to hear about his breakup with a girl from other people as well. He hates it when I say he is a NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Birth). But isn't he pretty much a NGSB, considering how long he's been single? It's honestly been so long since he's dated anybody."
Cha Tae Hyun responded, "That was me, indeed. At first, it was simply for fun, as Jong-kook went to L.A. often. At some point though, he started going to L.A. with his mom a lot. I was like, 'Oh?! What's that about? Is someone in L.A. or something?' I actually began to become a little suspicious of his frequent long visits to L.A."
He laughed and continued, "He also started staying in L.A. for longer when he went. It was weird. So, I thought he might actually have a wife and kids in L.A."
'Seok-chun' that Kim Jong-kook was referring to was Hong Seok-chun, the most prominent openly gay celebrity in Korea.
Upon hearing Kim Jong-kook's comment, the hosts and guests burst into laughter, and they could not stop laughing for ages.
(SBS Star)