뉴스토리| [뉴스토리 인터뷰] Aim at attacking on US by 'Monster ICBM'? '괴물 ICBM'으로 미국 타격을 노린다?
[뉴스토리 인터뷰] Aim at attacking on US by 'Monster ICBM'? '괴물 ICBM'으로 미국 타격을 노린다?

진송민 기자

작성 2022.12.30 11:57
"North Korea's recent tests of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appear to be aimed at developing a missile with multiple nuclear warheads that can target the United States." Is N. Korea really aiming at attacking on US by so called 'Monster ICBM'? South Korean Experts analyze if N. Korea secured the ICBM technologies.

"북한의 최근 '화성-17형' ICBM 시험 발사는 미국을 겨냥해 다탄두 핵미사일을 개발하는 과정으로 보인다." 북한은 정말 '괴물 ICBM'으로 미국 본토를 타격하는 걸 노리고 있을까? 한국 전문가들이 북한의 ICBM 기술을 분석한다.

( 기획 : 표언구 / 취재 : 진송민 / 영상제작 : 임정대 )
