[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Donates 2 Billion Won to a Children's Hospital

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi has donated all overdue payments from Hook Entertainment to a children's hospital.On December 29, Lee Seung Gi visited Seoul National University Hospital's children's ward and donated 2 billion won (approximately 1.58 million dollars) to fund upgrading the facilities.According to the hospital, some of the wards that have been improved with his donation will be named after Lee Seung Gi.This donation was made out of 4.8 billion won that Lee Seung Gi belatedly received from his former management agency, Hook Entertainment.He recently took legal action against the company for fraud and embezzlement, and terminated his exclusive contract with the company.The singer promised to give the rest of the money, besides the legal costs for suing Hook Entertainment, back to the society.Lee Seung Gi said, "Low birth rate is a national issue, and children's healthy growth and happiness can create a bright future in Korea."He continued, "This one-time support alone is limited, so I will continue to support children to grow healthy and happily."Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi will continue his career with the management of his one-man agency, HUMANMADE.(Credit= Seoul National University Hospital, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)