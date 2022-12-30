뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Will They Get Married?" Kim Woo Bin Wants to Get Married at Age 35; He Turns 35 Next Year
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Will They Get Married?" Kim Woo Bin Wants to Get Married at Age 35; He Turns 35 Next Year

[SBS Star] "Will They Get Married?" Kim Woo Bin Wants to Get Married at Age 35; He Turns 35 Next Year

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.30 10:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "Will They Get Married?" Kim Woo Bin Wants to Get Married at Age 35; He Turns 35 Next Year
Fans are wondering if actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina will finally get married next year. 

On December 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus', celebrity couples who are likely to get married in the coming year of 2023 were introduced. 

One of the celebrity couples was a longtime couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina that a great number of fans around the world love so much. 

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first met while shooting a commercial for a casual clothing brand in 2014. 

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2015; it has been over seven and a half years since the two stars started dating one another. 

Recently, they spent time in Paris, France with one another, and decorated a Christmas tree at their agency together. 
Kim Woo Bin
In one of his past interviews, Kim Woo Bin was asked when he wishes to get married. 

At that time, Kim Woo Bin said, "I want to get married when I'm about 35. I've always wanted to be a friend-like husband as well as father. My parents were like that." 

Then, the reporter playfully asked whether he would do anything for his future wife, such as separating trash and putting food waste out.

To this, Kim Woo Bin laughed and answered, "Of course. I'll be willing to separate our trash and put food waste out." 
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin
Born in 1989, Kim Woo Bin turns 35 years old in Korean age next year. 

Since Kim Woo Bin said he wanted to get married when he is 35 years old, and he has been with Shin Mina for a long time, many are wondering whether they will get married in 2023. 

(Credit= GIORDANO, KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus, AM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.