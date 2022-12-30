[SBS Star] "Will They Get Married?" Kim Woo Bin Wants to Get Married at Age 35; He Turns 35 Next Year

이미지 확대하기

Fans are wondering if actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina will finally get married next year.On December 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus', celebrity couples who are likely to get married in the coming year of 2023 were introduced.One of the celebrity couples was a longtime couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina that a great number of fans around the world love so much.Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first met while shooting a commercial for a casual clothing brand in 2014.The couple went public with their relationship in July 2015; it has been over seven and a half years since the two stars started dating one another.Recently, they spent time in Paris, France with one another, and decorated a Christmas tree at their agency together.In one of his past interviews, Kim Woo Bin was asked when he wishes to get married.At that time, Kim Woo Bin said, "I want to get married when I'm about 35. I've always wanted to be a friend-like husband as well as father. My parents were like that."Then, the reporter playfully asked whether he would do anything for his future wife, such as separating trash and putting food waste out.To this, Kim Woo Bin laughed and answered, "Of course. I'll be willing to separate our trash and put food waste out."Born in 1989, Kim Woo Bin turns 35 years old in Korean age next year.Since Kim Woo Bin said he wanted to get married when he is 35 years old, and he has been with Shin Mina for a long time, many are wondering whether they will get married in 2023.(Credit= GIORDANO, KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus, AM Entertainment)(SBS Star)