[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGKWAN Shares His Hilarious Recent Misunderstanding that Him & NewJeans Had
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.29 18:19
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGKWAN Shares His Hilarious Recent Misunderstanding that Him & NewJeans Had
SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN talked about the time when he unintentionally made K-pop girl group NewJeans members feel confused. 

On December 28, the members of SEVENTEEN went live online following their concert tour 'BE THE SUN' in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

During their live broadcast, SEUNGKWAN told fans a funny story that happened when he recently bumped into NewJeans. 

SEUNGKWAN said, "It was when NewJeans came to say hi to us. I was away from the room where all the other SEVENTEEN members were in, and they were already saying hi to NewJeans when I joined them. As I walked into the room, my fellow members were like, 'SEUNGKWAN, say something to them!'"  

The K-pop star went on, "Since I didn't want to seem like an old person who thinks I'm giving great advice when I'm actually not, I kept thinking to myself, 'What would be the best thing to say to them?' Then, I remembered reading an article about them making a comeback soon. So, I said to them, 'You guys are making a comeback soon, right?'" 

He resumed, "But one of the members HANNI just laughed awkwardly. The room was really loud with lots of people in, so I asked them one more time, 'You guys are making a comeback soon, right?' This time, all five of them covered their mouth and just laughed without saying anything." 
SEUNGKWAN and NewJeans
After that, JEONGHAN commented, "All of us realized that NewJeans couldn't hear us well then. But SEUNGKWAN didn't give up. He went again for the third time. He asked NewJeans, 'You guys are making a comeback soon, right?'" 

SEUNGKWAN laughed and stated, "Yeah, I said it again and gave them the look with my eyes. I tried speaking with my eyes too. At that time, my fellow members were like, 'Let's go, SEUNGKWAN. Stop saying things to them. Let's go now.' and grabbed my arms." 

He added, "After I left that room, I was like, 'Did I say something that made them feel uncomfortable? What went wrong earlier?' I couldn't get rid of HANNI's awkward laugh from my head. I ended up asking our head manager, and he asked NewJeans' manager about it. This was all possible because we're under the same label. A little while later, our head manager told me, 'NewJeans apparently thought you said to them, 'You guys can't make a comeback, right?'" 

He continued, "They mean two completely different things, you know! I was like, 'Oh, no. I turned our greetings to a nightmare!' It wasn't something for me to go back and explain that wasn't what I meant though. But thankfully, we could resolve a misunderstanding through our managers since we're under the same label. I love your new song 'Ditto', NewJeans!" 
 
Then on December 29, some fans of NewJeans told the girls about SEUNGKWAN mentioning their funny story on SEVENTEEN's live broadcast, and MINJI gave her response to this. 

Through the official messenger with fans, MINJI said, "Yeah, we heard, 'You guys can't make a comeback, right?' But what made it worse was the fact that I only heard, 'You can't, right?' I was smiling with my lips, but my eyes were completely lost. I was like, 'What can't we do...?'" 
SEUNGKWAN and NewJeans
(Credit= HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
