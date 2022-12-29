[SBS Star] 'Dad! Where Are You Going?' Yun Hu to Debut As a Singer

On December 28, a teaser of Yun Hu's debut song 'December's Spring' was shared on YouTube.
Immediately after the teaser release, the public flooded the comment section with compliments.
The comments include, "I didn't know his voice is this soothing.", "Like father, like son!", "Whoa, he's all grown up! Time flies.", and more.
He wrote, "Please kindly give it lots of love and attention. There will also be a video of Yun Hu's live singing soon."
Produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim, Yun Hu's debut song 'December's Spring' will officially be released on December 31 at 6PM KST.
(Credit= '1theK' YouTube, MBC Dad! Where Are You Going?, KBS)
(SBS Star)