[SBS Star] 'Dad! Where Are You Going?' Yun Hu to Debut As a Singer
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.29 17:32 View Count
Yun Hu to Debut As a Singer
Singer Yun Min Soo's son, Yun Hu, will also debut as a singer.

On December 28, a teaser of Yun Hu's debut song 'December's Spring' was shared on YouTube.

Immediately after the teaser release, the public flooded the comment section with compliments.

The comments include, "I didn't know his voice is this soothing.", "Like father, like son!", "Whoa, he's all grown up! Time flies.", and more.
Yun Hu to Debut As a Singer
Yun Min Soo also took to his personal Instagram and promoted his son's debut.

He wrote, "Please kindly give it lots of love and attention. There will also be a video of Yun Hu's live singing soon."
Yun Hu to Debut As a Singer
Yun Hu received much love from the public with his appearance on MBC's 2014-2015 reality show 'Dad! Where Are You Going?' with his father.

Produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim, Yun Hu's debut song 'December's Spring' will officially be released on December 31 at 6PM KST.
 

(Credit= '1theK' YouTube, MBC Dad! Where Are You Going?, KBS)

(SBS Star)
