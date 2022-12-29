뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Tells Lee Byung Hun's Response to a Line in Her Film: 'He's Cheap Nowadays'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.29 17:01 Updated 2022.12.29 17:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Tells Lee Byung Huns Response to a Line in Her Film: Hes Cheap Nowadays
Actress Lee Min-jung shared how her husband actor Lee Byung Hun responded to a line in her movie where the characters say, "Lee Byung Hun's cheap these days." 

On December 29, Lee Min-jung sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her upcoming movie 'Switch' that is scheduled to be released on January 4. 

Previously in another interview, Lee Min-jung revealed that Lee Byung Hun gave her an interesting mission. 

The mission was to find out whether it would be okay for their son Jun-hoo to watch 'Switch'. 

Lee Min-jung said, "Jun-hoo turns nine next year, and there were two things that I worried about him watching 'Switch'. One was my kissing scene, and another one was the fact that the movie contained some swear words." 

She continued, "Since my son's aware of what swearing is now, I told Byung Hun that there were some swear words in the movie. But he was like, 'You can filter swear words when you hear them, but you can't with a kissing scene. For me, the kissing scene is a bigger issue.'", then laughed.  
In the movie, there is a line where actor Oh Jung-se goes, "Lee Byung Hun is cheap these days.", while discussing who to cast in his next movie. 

Regarding this line, Lee Min-jung commented, "Before we filmed that scene, Jung-se said to me, 'Shouldn't we ask Byung Hun if we could say something like that in our movie? Could you ask him for a permission?' I thought to myself, 'I mean, would he really be unhappy with it and say something to me?'" 

She went on, "So, I asked Byung Hun if it was alright for us to use that line in the movie. What he said was, 'If it's a meaningless line, I would be like, 'What the heck was that line?', but if it was a line that would actually make people laugh, there would be no problem with using it. He said he thinks he would be upset if nobody would laugh there, because it's a part that he gets dissed. Since he had allowed us to diss him, it would only be meaningful if people laughed. As long as it was funny, it would be okay, he told me." 

She resumed, "At the premiere, many people laughed at that part. I wonder he would really be alright with it after he watches the movie though. He may feel like, 'Isn't that just too much?' But that's too bad, since the movie's come out already. Well, it's a joke that we couldn't have made if he had become cheap for real. We could only make that joke because he's doing well at the place where he is." 
