[SBS Star] Fantagio Accused of Being Connected to China's Secret Police; Agency Responds

Korean entertainment agency Fantagio has responded to reports that the agency is affiliated with Chinese secret police.On December 29, Fantagio shared their official statement regarding the recent reports about the company's connection with a Chinese restaurant located in Songpa-gu, Seoul, currently under investigation as a potential base for the operations of Chinese secret police.Fantagio stated, "We are not associated with the ongoing investigation. The alleged connection, our former board member 'A', has already resigned from the position in 2018. Currently, no one in Fantagio has connections with 'A'."According to reports, the owner of the Chinese restaurant, 'B', is also the head of a Chinese company called HG Culture Media.'A' was an affiliate of HG Culture Media, and was previously appointed as a director of external affairs at Fantagio.According to Safeguard Defenders, a non-profit human rights organization, the police stationed overseas by the Chinese government are located in at least 53 countries worldwide.South Korea has launched an investigation into the alleged restaurant, as well as HG Culture Media; but no specific details of the investigation have been disclosed.Fantagio is home to many K-pop artists and actors, including ASTRO, Weki Meki, Ong Seong Wu, and many more.(Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)