뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fantagio Accused of Being Connected to China's Secret Police; Agency Responds
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fantagio Accused of Being Connected to China's Secret Police; Agency Responds

[SBS Star] Fantagio Accused of Being Connected to China's Secret Police; Agency Responds

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.29 14:57 View Count
Fantagio
Korean entertainment agency Fantagio has responded to reports that the agency is affiliated with Chinese secret police.

On December 29, Fantagio shared their official statement regarding the recent reports about the company's connection with a Chinese restaurant located in Songpa-gu, Seoul, currently under investigation as a potential base for the operations of Chinese secret police.

Fantagio stated, "We are not associated with the ongoing investigation. The alleged connection, our former board member 'A', has already resigned from the position in 2018. Currently, no one in Fantagio has connections with 'A'."
실시간 e뉴스1. 비밀경찰서-ok
According to reports, the owner of the Chinese restaurant, 'B', is also the head of a Chinese company called HG Culture Media.

'A' was an affiliate of HG Culture Media, and was previously appointed as a director of external affairs at Fantagio.

According to Safeguard Defenders, a non-profit human rights organization, the police stationed overseas by the Chinese government are located in at least 53 countries worldwide.

South Korea has launched an investigation into the alleged restaurant, as well as HG Culture Media; but no specific details of the investigation have been disclosed.
중국비밀경찰
Fantagio is home to many K-pop artists and actors, including ASTRO, Weki Meki, Ong Seong Wu, and many more.

(Credit= Fantagio)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.