[SBS Star] Ko Woorim Shares that He Goes Home as Soon as He Can After Marrying Kim Yuna

Ko Woorim of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella shared that he goes home as soon as he can after his marriage with retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna.On December 28 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Forestella made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Ko Woorim told them how happy Kim Yuna was when she found out he was going to guest on 'You Quiz on the Block'.He said, "She was really happy about my appearance on 'You Quiz on the Block'. She loves all the activities that Forestella engage in, so she becomes happy whenever we get invited to do something."Then, Ko Woorim reminisced the past when he met Kim Yuna for the first time; they met in May 2018 when Forestella performed at Kim Yuna's ice skating show 'All that Skate 2018'.Ko Woorim stated, "At that time, Yuna came to see us at our waiting room before our performance. She told us that she likes 'In Un'altra Vita' and enjoyed watching our shows. For some reason, I wanted to do better than my usual after hearing that. We sang 'In Un'altra Vita' and I believe this song connected us together."He continued, "But honestly, I feel so grateful to my members for being so supportive of me. The public takes my marriage as big news, and they worried about me because they thought I might feel pressured by all the stuff that people say about me. But they were like, 'Hey, don't feel pressured. It's something to be happy about. Just enjoy getting congratulatory messages."Cho Sae-ho commented, "Oh, I heard that you guys have high-school-girls-like friendship. The four of you spend so much time hanging out with each other, even outside work. I heard you guys spend 360 days out of 365 days together. But things have changed a little following Ko Woorim's marriage, is that right?"Another member of Forestella laughed and answered, "That's right. Woorim goes home early nowadays."Yu Jae Seok laughingly responded, "It becomes like that when you get married. There's nothing we can do about that."Ko Woorim said, "I mean, I have someone waiting for me at home now, so I feel like I have to run home right after work these days.", then shyly smiled.After getting to know one another at 'All that Skate 2018', Ko Woorim and Kim Yuna started dating about a year later; they had been together for about three years before they got married this October.They began their newlywed life at an apartment complex in Heukseok-dong, Seoul, where Kim Yuna purchased and lived since 2011.Recently, she refurbished the whole place to suit the lifestyle of the two.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'yunakim' Instagram)(SBS Star)