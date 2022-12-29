[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Hold Their Jakarta Concert in Heavy Rain

221228 BE THE SUN in Jakarta

the real definition of dancing in the rain ��#BETHESUNinJKT pic.twitter.com/qwDdbAHgKp — ㅇ ㅌ ㅇ �� (@yeolmae9) December 28, 2022

It rained cats and dogs in Jakarta, Indonesia on the day when K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN held their concert there.On December 28, the last day of SEVENTEEN's concert tour 'BE THE SUN' in Jakarta was held at an outdoor venue.December is the wet season in Indonesia, when rainfall frequently occurs in short, heavy bursts.Since the concert took place outside, many fans worried about the rain until the day of the last 'BE THE SUN' concert in Jakarta.At the beginning of the concert, it did not rain that heavily, but as the concert went on, it rained more and more.It poured that it was almost blocked the fans as well as members' views entirely.Since the wind was also so strong, it made it even harder to see around.Despite the heavy rain, SEVENTEEN members danced with as much passion and energy as their usual at a concert.Fans worriedly told them to calm down, but they actually seemed more excited because of the heavy rain.Some of them fell during their performance, but luckily, nobody got injured heavily.The rain stopped falling at the end of the concert, and they were all able to enjoy the highlight of SEVENTEEN's every concert―never-ending 'VERY NICE'.Following the concert, the members of SEVENTEEN took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the concert under the heavy shower.(Credit= Online Community, '_msscoup' 'flowernonu' 'yeolmae9' Twitter)(SBS Star)