뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Hold Their Jakarta Concert in Heavy Rain
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Hold Their Jakarta Concert in Heavy Rain

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Hold Their Jakarta Concert in Heavy Rain

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.29 11:15 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Hold Their Jakarta Concert in Heavy Rain
It rained cats and dogs in Jakarta, Indonesia on the day when K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN held their concert there.

On December 28, the last day of SEVENTEEN's concert tour 'BE THE SUN' in Jakarta was held at an outdoor venue. 

December is the wet season in Indonesia, when rainfall frequently occurs in short, heavy bursts. 

Since the concert took place outside, many fans worried about the rain until the day of the last 'BE THE SUN' concert in Jakarta. 
 
At the beginning of the concert, it did not rain that heavily, but as the concert went on, it rained more and more. 

It poured that it was almost blocked the fans as well as members' views entirely. 

Since the wind was also so strong, it made it even harder to see around. 
 
Despite the heavy rain, SEVENTEEN members danced with as much passion and energy as their usual at a concert. 

Fans worriedly told them to calm down, but they actually seemed more excited because of the heavy rain. 

Some of them fell during their performance, but luckily, nobody got injured heavily. 

The rain stopped falling at the end of the concert, and they were all able to enjoy the highlight of SEVENTEEN's every concert―never-ending 'VERY NICE'. 

Following the concert, the members of SEVENTEEN took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the concert under the heavy shower. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, '_msscoup' 'flowernonu' 'yeolmae9' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.