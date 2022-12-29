[SBS Star] Agency Responds to Reports of Song Joong Ki Auditioning for a BBC Drama

On December 28, Song Joong Ki's management agency HighZium Studio stated, "Song Joong Ki did not audition for a role in a BBC series. He just held a meeting with an affiliate of BBC."
The agency added, "There are no specific discussions going on, but he will review it once he receives an offer for a good project."
Reports speculated that Song Joong Ki was influenced by his British girlfriend―allegedly former actress Katy Louise Saunders―to audition for a British production.
Song Joong Ki's agency remains silent about the identity of the actor's girlfriend at the moment.
(SBS Star)