[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Cab Driver Fails to Recognize Yu Jae Seok & Gives Him Sincere Retirement Tips

One cab driver failed to recognize entertainer Yu Jae Seok on his cab and gave him some retirement tips.On December 27, MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' production team shared their unreleased footage from this year's shootings on YouTube.In this particular footage, Yu Jae Seok grabbed a cab on the street in the heart of Seoul to head to his next destination.When he got on the cab and told the driver where he was going, the driver asked, "What are you filming for?"Yu Jae Seok told him that it was for 'Hangout with Yoo', the driver was like, 'Oh, 'Hanging Out with Yoo?'(?) Is that for your personal YouTube channel?', seeming like he has never heard of 'Hangout with Yoo'.Yu Jae Seok explained that it was a television show and the driver stated, "There are just too many television shows these days, so I don't know all of them. I also don't watch television shows. As I drive a taxi all day, I don't have time to watch TV."He carried on explaining, "I'm not too sure, but I do feel like I've heard of 'Hanging Out with You'(?) before. I think it's a good show though. The name of the show tells people to work, whatever that is, doesn't it? (Korean title of 'Hangout with You' literally means, 'What's playing going to bring you?')"Yu Jae Seok responded, "But the name goes against the trend. If we're given the opportunity, we should just play hard without thinking about our work. That's the trend now."Then, the cab driver made a remark made Yu Jae Seok and the producer laugh, "You talk very smoothly. I believe it's all because you're in the entertainment industry. You lead the talk really well."The producer asked the cab driver if he knew who the person on the back seat was; he answered, "Of course not. He's got a mask on. I wouldn't know."Yu Jae Seok did not reveal who he was and just said to him, "I'm just a guy who does some shows on television."After that, the cab driver shared that he is a retired fireman, and Yu Jae Seok stated, "One day, I'll retire too. I don't have any specific plans as to what I'll do following my retirement, but I have thought about driving a cab. I know every meter of Seoul, so..."The cab driver gave his sincere advice to this, "Yeah, if you know your ways well, then it's certainly possible. There are many people who retire at an early age nowadays, and it's not late to become a taxi driver in your 50s, even in your 60s." and told him all laws that changed for taxis recently.As Yu Jae Seok was getting off at his destination, the cab driver told him, "It's been fun driving you here. I hope everything will work out well for you in the future. Always take good care of your health."Yu Jae Seok thanked him and finally revealed that he was 'Yu Jae Seok'.As soon as the cab driver heard that he was 'Yu Jae Seok', he asked to shake hands with him and said, "Oh, Jae Seok?! I had no idea that it was you. I can't believe I didn't recognize a superstar like you. You had such a tiny face, so I kept wondering to myself, 'Who is that?' It's been an honor. Thank you."Yu Jae Seok thanked him back and got off the cab with a big smile on his face thanks to the kind and sweet cab driver.(Credit= '놀면 뭐하니?' YouTube)(SBS Star)