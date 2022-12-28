뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "My eyes, Nose, Lips..." Park Bo Gum Honestly Says He Thinks He Is Good-looking
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "My eyes, Nose, Lips..." Park Bo Gum Honestly Says He Thinks He Is Good-looking

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "My eyes, Nose, Lips..." Park Bo Gum Honestly Says He Thinks He Is Good-looking

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.28 16:39 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "My eyes, Nose, Lips..." Park Bo Gum Honestly Says He Thinks He Is Good-looking
Actor Park Bo Gum honestly shared that he thinks he looks handsome when he looks at himself in the mirror. 

On December 27, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea posted a video of Park Bo Gum answering various simple questions following a photo shoot online. 

As the first question, Park Bo Gum was asked what he did the night before for his photo shoot on this day. 

Park Bo Gum responded, "I went to bed early at around 9 o'clock. I usually go to bed about 12 o'clock, but good sleep brings a good day, so... I guess I wanted to look good for the photo shoot today." 

He continued, "I think it's quite important for you to keep your own routine. I always start my day off with probiotics. It's apparently the most effective in the morning. I take my multi-vitamin after breakfast or lunch, and end my day with omega-3."  
Park Bo Gum
Then, the actor was asked, "What kind of thoughts come across your mind when you look at yourself in the mirror?", as he has been known for great looks since his early debut days. 

Park Bo Gum gave his honest answer to this question, "Well, it's different all the time. But today, I was like, 'Oh, good. I'm not swollen. I seem handsome.'", then burst out laughing. 

He went on, "If I drink a cup of milk before I go to bed, my face doesn't tend to swell up the next morning. So, I generally drink a cup of milk before I sleep when I have a shooting the next day. 

When he was asked if he could say what part of him is the most attractive about him, he commented, "It's the fact that I'm good-looking. My eyes, nose and lips, I would say.", then he suddenly laughed in a shy way and asked the production team to edit that part.
Park Bo Gum
The question that he was given next was, "What are your strengths and weaknesses?" 

Park Bo Gum answered, "My strengths are that I eat, smile and sleep well. But my weaknesses are that I eat like crazy, make frequent mistakes during shootings because I laugh too much, and use my phone for too long before I go to bed." 

The actor added, "While I use my phone on my bed, I occasionally drop it on my face. You know that, right? It hurts. It's bad for my eyes as well, so I'm going to try to get rid of that habit in the coming year of 2023." 
 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.