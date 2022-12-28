[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Tiffany Young Talks About the Criticism Toward Her Acting

Following the successful finale of JTBC's drama 'Reborn Rich', Tiffany Young sat down for a press interview.
In regard to the criticism that she received from viewers, Tiffany Young said, "As a performer, I'm always open to the suggestions from viewers."
She continued, "I always try to take such suggestions into consideration, thinking, 'I'll try it differently next time.'"
She said, "I'm a rookie. In many scenes, I portrayed the character based on specific directions given from the director, not from my own judgement."
She explained, "As I participate in more acting project, I'm sure that I will eventually develop my own style. But for now, I'm strictly following the scripts, the lines and directions given to me. This project was a great learning material for me. I'm most interested in how I can improve, how I can become more deeply engrossed in the story line."
(Credit= JTBC Reborn Rich, SUBLIME)
(SBS Star)