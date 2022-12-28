[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Tiffany Young Talks About the Criticism Toward Her Acting

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member/actress Tiffany Young shared her honest thoughts on the criticism toward her acting.Following the successful finale of JTBC's drama 'Reborn Rich', Tiffany Young sat down for a press interview.In 'Reborn Rich', Tiffany Young took on the role of a Korean-American named 'Rachel', who worked with the drama's main character 'Jin Do-joon' (by actor Song Joong Ki).In regard to the criticism that she received from viewers, Tiffany Young said, "As a performer, I'm always open to the suggestions from viewers."She continued, "I always try to take such suggestions into consideration, thinking, 'I'll try it differently next time.'"Tiffany Young then shared her mindset on acting.She said, "I'm a rookie. In many scenes, I portrayed the character based on specific directions given from the director, not from my own judgement."She explained, "As I participate in more acting project, I'm sure that I will eventually develop my own style. But for now, I'm strictly following the scripts, the lines and directions given to me. This project was a great learning material for me. I'm most interested in how I can improve, how I can become more deeply engrossed in the story line."(Credit= JTBC Reborn Rich, SUBLIME)(SBS Star)