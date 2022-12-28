[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girl's Day Hyeri Gives Bonuses to the Members of Her Agency Staff

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day gave bonuses to her agency staff members.On December 23, Hyeri updated her YouTube channel with a new video.In the beginning of the video, Hyeri explained that it was the last shooting day of her drama 'May I Help You'.Hyeri said, "Today is actually the last day that I would ever shoot 'May I Help You'. It doesn't feel so real. I still can't believe it."She continued, "I'm only filming one scene today, so you might not be able to see anything that you want to see from me, like being super emotional. I'm not going to cry. I'm honestly not going to cry."After her shooting, one production staff asked her and the male lead Lee Joon-young for an interview to talk about how they feel to be done with 'May I Help You'.Lee Joon-young went first; he said with teary eyes and shaky voice, "It's been fun, and I was so happy while filming this drama. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live as my character 'Kim Tae-hee'. It's been an honor."The actor looked at Hyeri upon finishing his sentence, and Hyeri stared at him in the eye for a bit before she started to speak, "As my character 'Baik Dong-joo', I also...", then suddenly teared up too.She hit Lee Joon-young on his shoulder, and playfully shouted at him, "It's all your fault!"After wrapping everything up on site, she headed back to her van where her agency staff prepared a little party at the back of their van.They had decorated the van with balloons alongside photos of Hyeri, and bought a specially-made cake in the shape of 'Baik Dong-joo'.Hyeri turned into an excited little girl when she saw this, and they all took a photo together.Before Hyeri got into the van, she took out envelopes that she got ready for her staff.She handed the envelope to each of them, saying that it was their bonus.The staff cheered for Hyeri as they received their unexpected bonus from her.Hyeri wrapped up the video by stating, "Thank you for your love and support for 'May I Help You' and 'Baik Dong-joo'.", then laughingly added, "I'll try not to cry at the end of my next project."(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)