[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Took a Drama Audition in the UK
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.28 14:02 View Count
Song Joong Ki
Actor Song Joong Ki reportedly auditioned for a British drama, influenced by his British girlfriend.

According to reports on December 27, Song Joong Ki had auditioned for a role in an upcoming BBC drama to broaden his overseas career.

Reports say that the actor had been preparing for the audition as soon as he finished filming his 2021 drama 'Vincenzo'.
Song Joong Ki
In response to the report, Song Joong Ki's management agency HighZium Studio released a statement.

The agency said, "We are still in the middle of checking if he (Song Joong Ki) auditioned for a BBC drama. We will share the details as soon as we are confirmed on it."
Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki and his girlfriend, allegedly former actress Katy Louise Saunders, met each other while preparing for 'Vincenzo'.

Saunders reportedly worked as Song's Italian instructor throughout the production, helping him with his Italian lines of the drama.

Industry insiders said that he might have been influenced by his British girlfriend to audition for a BBC drama.

(Credit= HighZium Studio)

(SBS Star)
