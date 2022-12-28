[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Alleged Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Speculated to Be a Mother of 2 Children

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki's alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders is rumored to have given birth a long time ago.Back on December 26, Song Joong Ki made his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend public.After one news outlet released a report saying that Song Joong Ki had found new love, his management agency HighZiumStudio confirmed it right away.The agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity; they've been together for about a year. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to each other. She doesn't work in the entertainment industry."Fans speculated Song Joong Ki's girlfriend to be a retired actress Katy Louise Saunders, who featured in projects such as 'Los Borgia' (2006), 'Third Person' (2013), 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' (2003) and more.Many fans tried to figure out who Katy Louise Saunders was afterwards, and they found out that she might be a mother.It was after they saw photos of Katy Louise Saunders with a baby bump at a public event in March 2012.About two months after that in May 2012 at another public event, she had a flat stomach as if she gave birth between March and May.They also found some of her past interviews where it could be assumed that she has a daughter as well as son.They claimed that her children do not share the same father; they are also both currently being raised by each of their father.While digging up information about Katy Louise Saunders online, fans read an article released by the Italian media saying that she was engaged to a member of a billionaire Italian family before.Her former fiancé was Giovanni Tronchetti Provera―a son of Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of a multinational tyre manufacturer based in Milan.At the moment, a number of speculations regarding Song Joong Ki's girlfriend are made, including her past relationship, number of children, current pregnancy, job and so on.However, Song Joong Ki's management agency is still remains silent on all these sayings.(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)