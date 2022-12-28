뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Alleged Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Speculated to Be a Mother of 2 Children
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Alleged Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Speculated to Be a Mother of 2 Children

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Alleged Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Speculated to Be a Mother of 2 Children

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.28 11:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Joong Kis Alleged Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Speculated to Be a Mother of 2 Children
Actor Song Joong Ki's alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders is rumored to have given birth a long time ago. 

Back on December 26, Song Joong Ki made his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend public. 

After one news outlet released a report saying that Song Joong Ki had found new love, his management agency HighZiumStudio confirmed it right away. 

The agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity; they've been together for about a year. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to each other. She doesn't work in the entertainment industry." 
Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders
Fans speculated Song Joong Ki's girlfriend to be a retired actress Katy Louise Saunders, who featured in projects such as 'Los Borgia' (2006), 'Third Person' (2013), 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' (2003) and more. 

Many fans tried to figure out who Katy Louise Saunders was afterwards, and they found out that she might be a mother. 

It was after they saw photos of Katy Louise Saunders with a baby bump at a public event in March 2012. 

About two months after that in May 2012 at another public event, she had a flat stomach as if she gave birth between March and May. 

They also found some of her past interviews where it could be assumed that she has a daughter as well as son. 

They claimed that her children do not share the same father; they are also both currently being raised by each of their father.
Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders
While digging up information about Katy Louise Saunders online, fans read an article released by the Italian media saying that she was engaged to a member of a billionaire Italian family before. 

Her former fiancé was Giovanni Tronchetti Provera―a son of Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of a multinational tyre manufacturer based in Milan. 

At the moment, a number of speculations regarding Song Joong Ki's girlfriend are made, including her past relationship, number of children, current pregnancy, job and so on. 

However, Song Joong Ki's management agency is still remains silent on all these sayings. 
Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders
(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.