뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Han Cheul Praises Song Joong Ki's Personality to the Skies
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cho Han Cheul Praises Song Joong Ki's Personality to the Skies

[SBS Star] Cho Han Cheul Praises Song Joong Ki's Personality to the Skies

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.27 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Cho Han Cheul Praises Song Joong Kis Personality to the Skies
Actor Cho Han Cheul praised actor Song Joong Ki for his ever-so great personality. 

Recently, Cho Han Cheul sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his recently-ended drama 'Reborn Rich'. 

During the interview, Cho Han Cheul shared what it was like to act with Song Joong Ki again after working together in tvN's drama 'Vincenzo' last year. 
Reborn Rich
As soon as the reporters said the name of Song Joong Ki, Cho Han Cheul emphasized how amazing he is, "Joong Ki is such an awesome person. He's honestly so awesome." 

Cho Han Cheul said, "Joong Ki is a very popular star that a lot of people in and out of Korea love. Some of those well-known stars are hard to approach, but Joong Ki's the opposite of them. He never brags about being 'Song Joong Ki, one of the most popular Korean actors'. He's really easy-going instead." 

He resumed, "You know how people often say to each other, 'Let's hang out soon.' just for the sake of it, right? When Joong Ki says it though, he means it every time. He would call me the next day, and find time to meet up between his hectic schedule. He's usually the one who arranges group gatherings too; he calls everyone and finds the best time that fits all of us. He's amazing like that." 
Reborn Rich
Then, Cho Han Cheul mentioned being impressed by Song Joong Ki on site as well, "When you're on site, it's important to look around to see if all actors/actresses doing their main shoots of the day are in a good condition. But it's hard to do so, as everybody is busy. In spite of being busy, Joong Ki does that the best. He's always looking around to check everybody is okay." 

The actor continued, "He would try to figure out when it would be the best to go and eat, then would get people to eat together at that time by standing up and saying loudly, 'Shall we all grab something to eat now?' His moves often touch my heart." 
Reborn Rich
(Credit= '1season73' 'jtbcdrama' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.