[SBS Star] Cho Han Cheul Praises Song Joong Ki's Personality to the Skies

Actor Cho Han Cheul praised actor Song Joong Ki for his ever-so great personality.Recently, Cho Han Cheul sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his recently-ended drama 'Reborn Rich'.During the interview, Cho Han Cheul shared what it was like to act with Song Joong Ki again after working together in tvN's drama 'Vincenzo' last year.As soon as the reporters said the name of Song Joong Ki, Cho Han Cheul emphasized how amazing he is, "Joong Ki is such an awesome person. He's honestly so awesome."Cho Han Cheul said, "Joong Ki is a very popular star that a lot of people in and out of Korea love. Some of those well-known stars are hard to approach, but Joong Ki's the opposite of them. He never brags about being 'Song Joong Ki, one of the most popular Korean actors'. He's really easy-going instead."He resumed, "You know how people often say to each other, 'Let's hang out soon.' just for the sake of it, right? When Joong Ki says it though, he means it every time. He would call me the next day, and find time to meet up between his hectic schedule. He's usually the one who arranges group gatherings too; he calls everyone and finds the best time that fits all of us. He's amazing like that."Then, Cho Han Cheul mentioned being impressed by Song Joong Ki on site as well, "When you're on site, it's important to look around to see if all actors/actresses doing their main shoots of the day are in a good condition. But it's hard to do so, as everybody is busy. In spite of being busy, Joong Ki does that the best. He's always looking around to check everybody is okay."The actor continued, "He would try to figure out when it would be the best to go and eat, then would get people to eat together at that time by standing up and saying loudly, 'Shall we all grab something to eat now?' His moves often touch my heart."(Credit= '1season73' 'jtbcdrama' Instagram)(SBS Star)