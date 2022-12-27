[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin were spotted spending Christmas together in Hawaii, the United States.On December 26, a video of Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin was shared on various online communities.In the video, the couple is seen walking down a street in Hawaii, enjoying their casual shopping date.Both Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin are in comfortable clothes, but their impressive height difference definitely caught the eyes of fans.During her recent appearance on Dingo Music, Lee Sunbin revealed that she is planning a vacation in December.She said, "I won't be able to meet my friends at all throughout December, but please understand and not cut ties with me. It's my first vacation in years."Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin made their relationship public in December 2018.(Credit= Online Community, 'dingo music' YouTube, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)