[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together

On December 26, a video of Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin was shared on various online communities.
Both Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin are in comfortable clothes, but their impressive height difference definitely caught the eyes of fans.
She said, "I won't be able to meet my friends at all throughout December, but please understand and not cut ties with me. It's my first vacation in years."
Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin made their relationship public in December 2018.
(Credit= Online Community, 'dingo music' YouTube, SBS Running Man)
