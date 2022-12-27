뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.27 17:32 View Count
Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together
Actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin were spotted spending Christmas together in Hawaii, the United States.

On December 26, a video of Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin was shared on various online communities.
Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together
In the video, the couple is seen walking down a street in Hawaii, enjoying their casual shopping date.

Both Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin are in comfortable clothes, but their impressive height difference definitely caught the eyes of fans.
Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Sunbin Spotted in Hawaii Together
During her recent appearance on Dingo Music, Lee Sunbin revealed that she is planning a vacation in December.

She said, "I won't be able to meet my friends at all throughout December, but please understand and not cut ties with me. It's my first vacation in years."

Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin made their relationship public in December 2018.

(Credit= Online Community, 'dingo music' YouTube, SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.