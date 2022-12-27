뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Just Don't Get It" SHINee MINHO Says KEY's Response to His New Series Completely Baffled Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Just Don't Get It" SHINee MINHO Says KEY's Response to His New Series Completely Baffled Him

[SBS Star] "I Just Don't Get It" SHINee MINHO Says KEY's Response to His New Series Completely Baffled Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.27 17:19 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Just Dont Get It" SHINee MINHO Says KEYs Response to His New Series Completely Baffled Him
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee shared that his fellow group member KEY's response to his new series left him in question. 

On December 27, MINHO sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop in Seoul to talk about new Netflix's series 'The Fabulous' that he starred in. 

'The Fabulous' is about four best friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights in the town. 

In 'The Fabulous', MINHO took the role of a photographer 'Ji Woo-min', who seems perfect except for the fact that he has no passion, but slowly changes after getting back together with his ex-girlfriend 'Pyo Ji-eun' (actress Chae Soobin). 
The Fabulous
About his appearance in the series, MINHO expressed his excitement, "Since it's my first time leading Netflix series, I can't be more excited. I've been very much looking forward to meeting fans from all across the globe with 'The Fabulous'." 

He continued, "I'm sure all actors/actresses would feel like this after wrapping up filming, but I keep thinking to myself, 'What would have been like if I acted like that instead?" I kept getting new ideas after the end of our shooting. I guess all projects give you something to learn." 

He went on, "Since it was premiered right before Christmas, a lot of my friends watched the series over the Christmas weekend and contacted me. I thanked them, and playfully asked them to skip those romantic scenes in the beginning." 
The Fabulous
Then, MINHO laughed and told how KEY responded to 'The Fabulous', "KEY messaged me when he finished watching the series. He was like, 'Who's the director of 'The Fabulous'?' I replied within like 10 minutes, telling him the name of the director and asking him if he enjoyed watching it." 

He resumed with a loud voice, "But I haven't heard from him following that day. It's like 'Why?!' I don't know if he asked me who the director was because he wants to work with him or if he had other intentions. I have no idea. He didn't even read my last message yet!", then laughed. 
The Fabulous
Meanwhile, Netflix released romantic series 'The Fabulous' on December 23. 

(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, 'NetflixKR' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.