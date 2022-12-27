[SBS Star] "I Just Don't Get It" SHINee MINHO Says KEY's Response to His New Series Completely Baffled Him

이미지 확대하기

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee shared that his fellow group member KEY's response to his new series left him in question.On December 27, MINHO sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop in Seoul to talk about new Netflix's series 'The Fabulous' that he starred in.'The Fabulous' is about four best friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights in the town.In 'The Fabulous', MINHO took the role of a photographer 'Ji Woo-min', who seems perfect except for the fact that he has no passion, but slowly changes after getting back together with his ex-girlfriend 'Pyo Ji-eun' (actress Chae Soobin).About his appearance in the series, MINHO expressed his excitement, "Since it's my first time leading Netflix series, I can't be more excited. I've been very much looking forward to meeting fans from all across the globe with 'The Fabulous'."He continued, "I'm sure all actors/actresses would feel like this after wrapping up filming, but I keep thinking to myself, 'What would have been like if I acted like that instead?" I kept getting new ideas after the end of our shooting. I guess all projects give you something to learn."He went on, "Since it was premiered right before Christmas, a lot of my friends watched the series over the Christmas weekend and contacted me. I thanked them, and playfully asked them to skip those romantic scenes in the beginning."Then, MINHO laughed and told how KEY responded to 'The Fabulous', "KEY messaged me when he finished watching the series. He was like, 'Who's the director of 'The Fabulous'?' I replied within like 10 minutes, telling him the name of the director and asking him if he enjoyed watching it."He resumed with a loud voice, "But I haven't heard from him following that day. It's like 'Why?!' I don't know if he asked me who the director was because he wants to work with him or if he had other intentions. I have no idea. He didn't even read my last message yet!", then laughed.Meanwhile, Netflix released romantic series 'The Fabulous' on December 23.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, 'NetflixKR' Twitter)(SBS Star)