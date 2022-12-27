뉴스
[SBS Star] CHEN·SUNGJONG Share Why It Was Hard for Groups in Their Days Found It Hard to Become Close
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.27 15:49
CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO and SUNGJONG of another boy group INFINITE revealed why it was so hard for groups in their days found it hard to become close. 

Recently, CHEN and SUNGJONG guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG' that is hosted by Jaejae. 

Since CHEN and SUNGJONG are not close to each other even though they have promoted together many times back in the day, Jaejae said, "It really would have been nice if you two had become close when your groups were actively promoting together." 
MMTG
SUNGJONG said, "The thing was, it has always been a competition for us, although it was a competition with good intentions. I believe that was the main reason why we couldn't become close then." 

CHEN stated, "He's right. Things were kind of different at that time. We didn't have any sense of rivalry with each other, but companies did. The competition was pretty fierce between them, actually. 

The EXO member went on, "They were always checking stuff like which group took the biggest waiting room. That made us feel quite uncomfortable." 
MMTG
SUNGJONG added, "Yeah, they would also check things like, which groups are nominated for the first place today and which group appears later. These were very important to them. We can talk about it now, because it's not so much like that in the music industry anymore, but it was very much so then." 

He continued, "We had no problems with one another, but since companies all had their own style of groups, they would compete with each other all the time." 

CHEN made debut as a vocal of EXO in April 2012, and SUNGJONG as INFINITE's main dancer in June 2009. 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
