[SBS Star] CHEN·SUNGJONG Share Why It Was Hard for Groups in Their Days Found It Hard to Become Close

Recently, CHEN and SUNGJONG guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG' that is hosted by Jaejae.
Since CHEN and SUNGJONG are not close to each other even though they have promoted together many times back in the day, Jaejae said, "It really would have been nice if you two had become close when your groups were actively promoting together."
CHEN stated, "He's right. Things were kind of different at that time. We didn't have any sense of rivalry with each other, but companies did. The competition was pretty fierce between them, actually.
The EXO member went on, "They were always checking stuff like which group took the biggest waiting room. That made us feel quite uncomfortable."
He continued, "We had no problems with one another, but since companies all had their own style of groups, they would compete with each other all the time."
CHEN made debut as a vocal of EXO in April 2012, and SUNGJONG as INFINITE's main dancer in June 2009.
(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)
(SBS Star)