[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Met His Girlfriend While Working Together for 'Vincenzo'?

Song Joong Ki and his girlfriend are reported to have met while filming Song Joong Ki's 2021 drama 'Vincenzo'.On December 27, it was reported that Song Joong Ki and his alleged girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders, first met each other while preparing for 'Vincenzo'.His girlfriend did not make an appearance in the drama, but reports say that she helped Song Joong Ki's lines written in Italian.Some fans found out another connection between Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders.In 'Vincenzo', Song Joong Ki played the role of 'Vincenzo Cassano'.According to the character's official profile, Vincenzo Cassano graduated from Bocconi University, Italy; which is also Katy Louise Saunders' alma mater.Katy Louise Saunders is a 1984-born former actress, and Song Joong Ki's agency has not been sharing any comments regarding his girlfriend's profile.(Credit= tvN Vincenzo, Online Community)(SBS Star)