[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares Whether He Regrets Deleting His Instagram with Almost 6 Million Followers

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared whether he regrets deleting his Instagram with an unbelievable number of followers.On December 25 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Jay Park made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop mentioned Jay Park deleting his Instagram earlier in the year.Shin Dong-yeop said, "You're in your 15th year in the industry now, right? I heard that you deleted your Instagram in celebration of your 15th debut anniversary. You had like 5.8 million followers. It holds great value, economically. Why did you delete it all of a sudden?"Jay Park answered, "Well, it wasn't to celebrate my 15th debut anniversary. Let me clarify that first. It was because a lot of young people knew me as the head of labels. Yes, I did have several hip-hop labels, but I just believed my image as the CEO of hip-hop labels was too strong."He continued, "I wanted to get rid of that image and start everything fresh again. Not just Instagram-wise, but me as Jay Park as well, since it was the point when I was planning to try out various new things like launching my own soju brand."Then, another host Seo Jang-hoon asked, "Have you ever regretted deleting your Instagram though?"Jay Park answered, "No, no. I've never regretted it. I made a new one afterwards, and I have like 2 million followers on that account, so it's all good.", then chuckled.Seo Jang-hoon playfully responded, "Well, I see why you could just delete your Instagram like that. You knew that you would gain almost as many followers if you made a new one anyway. That's why!"Jay Park said, "But you know what? If I wasn't in this industry, I don't think I would have even had Instagram in the first place. I don't really like to show others what I'm doing and stuff, so..."Previously on December 31 last year, Jay Park announced that he was going to step down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.Two days after his unexpected announcement, he deleted his initial Instagram that had as many as 5.8 million followers.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)