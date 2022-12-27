뉴스
[SBS Star] One ARMY Gets the Sweetest Reply from BTS V at Her Work
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.27 11:26 View Count
A fan of V of K-pop boy group BTS gave him a little note and received a sweet reply from him. 

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared a post on her Twitter that grabbed the attention of all other ARMY around the world.

This ARMY said, "I became the luckiest fan in the whole world. V came to the place where I work today. He was wearing an ivory hoodie that covered his face, but I was still able to recognize him right away. I mean, how could I not recognize him? I go through photos of BTS before I come to work all the time." 

She continued, "V came with Hyung Sik. I was so nervous, because I just couldn't believe that I was breathing in the same air as him. We were in the same area for as long as two hours. With his pretty hands, he did his paperwork and he had some instant noodles while he was there." 
 
She went on, "After thinking for a while, I decided to go up to him. I carefully went up to him and said, 'Thank you for your Christmas cover.' and gave him a note. He was like, 'Oh, yes, yes, yes.' with his unique Tae-tae smile. My coworkers told me that he was very kind and polite to them as well."
Then, the fan stated that she went over to his table after V and actor Park Hyung Sik left, and there was her note was on the table. 

The ARMY commented, "I turned over the note and... There was his reply! You know what, everyone? I can die in peace now. I've never thought that I would ever speak to him in person and receive a reply from him. I still can't believe that this happened to me. He's such an angel. Since V said he will quietly have fun while being here, I won't say where I work. But he's truly a bear!" 

On the note, the fan wrote, "Thank you for your Christmas cover." with hearts; V posted a cover of him singing 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas' on December 24. 

To this, V wrote back saying, "Thank you. I'll quietly have fun while I'm here." with a smiley face.
(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
