[SBS Star] ShinDong & EunHyuk Debate on Who Is the Best Dancer of Super Junior
[SBS Star] ShinDong & EunHyuk Debate on Who Is the Best Dancer of Super Junior

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.26 17:15
ShinDong and EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior debate on who is the group's best dancer. 

On December 24 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Super Junior made a guest appearance. 

During the show, the members of Super Junior showed off their dance skills. 

Following their impressive performance, ShinDong said, "Ever since we made debut, I've been asked this a lot. They always asked, 'Are you the best dancer of Super Junior, or is it EunHyuk?'" 
Knowing Brothers
When asked what he thinks the difference is between his dance and EunHyuk's dance, ShinDong stated, "Well, to begin with, our roots are different." 

ShinDong continued, "EunHyuk started dancing with K-pop dance. He copied the moves of K-pop dancers, and he sort of inherited those moves. My dance originates from street dance, because I learned poppin', locking and hip-hop before any other genres of dance. So, our dancing styles have always been quite different." 

With a big grin, he added, "What I mean by that is that EunHyuk is nowhere near me when it comes to dancing. People say that we are the top two dancers of Super Junior, but the gap is very wide. If I had finished my 100-meter run within 9.5 seconds, he finished at 19 seconds." 
Knowing Brothers
EunHyuk burst out laughing, then commented, "You know what? I evaluate street dancers like you.", referring to the fact that he was a judge of Mnet's dance battle show 'Street Man Fighter'." 

ShinDong laughed and responded, "I'm not saying that EunHyuk is a bad dancer at all though. EunHyuk's an amazing dancer. He knows how to use his body well. He also knows where to emphasize his moves. But the problem is, he repeats his dance moves. He's dance can be boring." 

To this, EunHyuk just laughed and went, "Wow.", not knowing what to say to that. 
Knowing Brothers
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star) 
