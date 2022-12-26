[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Joins Crush's Concert as a Guest on Christmas Day

On December 25, the last day of Crush's concert 'CRUSH ON YOU TOUR: CRUSH HOUR in Seoul' took place at SK Olympic Handball Stadium.
'CRUSH HOUR in Seoul' went on for about two hours in total, and Crush delighted fans with his songs as well as some Christmas songs in between them.
Towards the end of the concert, they were given a special Christmas gift―Crush and J-HOPE's collaborative performance.
1열 직캠 ㅈㄴ 미쳤고,,, 제이홉 짱pic.twitter.com/J6Ov8HNg8V— 단팥�� (@RM91227) December 25, 2022
When the audience saw J-HOPE coming up on stage, they screamed at the top of their lungs.
As they had no idea that J-HOPE was going to come as a guest on that day, they all got super excited.
Crush and J-HOPE performed their collaborative track 'Rush Hour' from this September together.
They had so much fun on stage; both of them put their happiest expression on during their performance.
The two stars were seen being playful to each other as well.
파닥파닥 미치게 귀여워ㅜㅜㅠㅠㅠㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/lV5uopMO4F— 단팥�� (@RM91227) December 25, 2022
At the end of the performance, J-HOPE gave Crush a big hug, making everyone at the concert smile.
Then, J-HOPE wished the audience a merry Christmas through his microphone, "Crush balm (the name of Crush's fandom) and ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), happy holidays!"
뽀쪽 너무 잘들려요,,, �� pic.twitter.com/ZG1pg6VhUS— ��☁️•ᴗ•ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ⭐�� (@VLifeToDo) December 25, 2022
