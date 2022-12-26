뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Joins Crush's Concert as a Guest on Christmas Day
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Joins Crush's Concert as a Guest on Christmas Day

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Joins Crush's Concert as a Guest on Christmas Day

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.26 14:25 Updated 2022.12.26 14:27 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Joins Crushs Concert as a Guest on Christmas Day
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS surprised the audience at singer Crush's concert. 

On December 25, the last day of Crush's concert 'CRUSH ON YOU TOUR: CRUSH HOUR in Seoul' took place at SK Olympic Handball Stadium. 

'CRUSH HOUR in Seoul' went on for about two hours in total, and Crush delighted fans with his songs as well as some Christmas songs in between them.  

Towards the end of the concert, they were given a special Christmas gift―Crush and J-HOPE's collaborative performance. 
 
When the audience saw J-HOPE coming up on stage, they screamed at the top of their lungs. 

As they had no idea that J-HOPE was going to come as a guest on that day, they all got super excited. 

Crush and J-HOPE performed their collaborative track 'Rush Hour' from this September together. 

They had so much fun on stage; both of them put their happiest expression on during their performance. 

The two stars were seen being playful to each other as well. 
 
At the end of the performance, J-HOPE gave Crush a big hug, making everyone at the concert smile. 

Then, J-HOPE wished the audience a merry Christmas through his microphone, "Crush balm (the name of Crush's fandom) and ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), happy holidays!" 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'uarmyhope' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.