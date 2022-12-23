뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hyun Says that She Actually Felt Crazily Mad in One Scene in 'Reborn Rich'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.23 18:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hyun Says that She Actually Felt Crazily Mad in One Scene in Reborn Rich
Actress Park Ji Hyun shared which scene she actually felt crazily made during the shooting of 'Reborn Rich'.  

On December 27, JTBC released a video of Park Ji Hyun and Kim Nam-hee talking about the scenes that they filmed together in the current drama 'Reborn Rich'. 

In 'Reborn Rich', Park Ji Hyun plays the role of 'Mo Hyun-min'―a daughter of a large newspaper company―and Kim Nam-hee appears as 'Jin Sung-jun', who is a member of a wealthy family that owns the biggest company in Korea called 'Soon Yang'. 

'Mo Hyun-min' and 'Jin Sung-jun' get married as their marriage gets arranged by the head of their families; they have a weird relationship, where they have love and hatred for each other at the same time. 
Reborn Rich
This video of Park Ji Hyun and Kim Nam-hee particularly showed them watching a scene prior to their characters' wedding. 

In this scene, 'Jin Sung-jun' revealed what he knows of her weakness of 'Mo Hyun-min' and told her, "Let's play a fair game where we both win, okay?" 

While he said this, he put a lip balm on his lips in front of the mirror, then wiped tears off 'Mo Hyun-min's cheeks with his hand.

Park Ji Hyun and Kim Nam-hee stopped the video here and said, "The part when you put your lip balm on was improvised, wasn't it?", which Kim Nam-hee said it was his idea.  

Then, Park Ji Hyun said, "Seriously, I was so mad at you from this point. That was my second time getting actually angry during the shooting of 'Reborn Rich', and the first time was you as well." 
Reborn Rich
Reborn Rich
After 'Jin Sung-jun' told her, "Let's play a fair game where we both win, okay?", he was going to go out of the room they were in and continue greeting his guests.

Before he walked out of the door, he suddenly forced a smile, going from a straight face to happy face within a second. 

Park Ji Hyun once again asked to stop the video and commented, "That was improvised as well, and I was so shocked there! I was furious too!" 

Kim Nam-hee laughed and stated, "I made that facial expression based on my own experience at my wedding. I had to keep smiling to the guests at my wedding, even when I felt really exhausted. I had to force my smile." 
Reborn Rich
Reborn Rich
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
