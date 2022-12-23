뉴스
[SBS Star] Highlight Yang Yo Seop Says There Is Something About His Hands that He Wants to Clarify
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.23 17:17 View Count
Yang Yo Seop of K-pop boy group Highlight shared that there is one thing about his hands that he wants to clarify. 

On December 22, the members of Highlight guested on a YouTube show called 'Cafe Parasite' that is hosted by comedian Kim Hae-jun. 

During the conversation, Yang Yo Seop stated that there was something that he had been meaning to clarify with fans. 

Yang Yo Seop said, "A lot of my fans think that I have big hands, but my hands aren't actually that big. When they would come to our group's fan signing event, they always want to put their hands against mine to see the size difference." 

He continued, "What they expect from that is to feel fluttered by the huge difference in size. They always get disappointed after doing it. They're all like, 'Oh? Your hands aren't as big as I thought.'" 

Yoon Du Jun explained, "It's probably because his tiny face is causing an optical illusion. As you know, he's known for his super small face." 
Yang Yo Seop
Yang Yo Seop
Yang Yo Seop carried on saying, "I don't know whether my hands look big, because they're on my body, but seriously, so many people believe that I have big hands." 

Then, Kim Hae-jun walked towards Yang Yo Seop and asked if he could put his hands near his face. 

When Yang Yo Seop put his hands under Kim Hae-jun's face, his hands did not look so big. 

After that, Yang Yo Seop put his hands under his own face; this time, they looked surprisingly giant. 
 

Ever since Yang Yo Seop made debut, he was known for his tiny face, and this once again proved how small his face is.

(Credit= '딩고 뮤직 / dingo music' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
