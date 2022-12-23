[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Brings Holiday Cheer to Stage During 'BORN PINK' in Amsterdam

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK had a surprise Christmas-themed encore stage at the group's recent concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands.On December 22, BLACKPINK held a concert at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, as part of the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK'.During the show, BLACKPINK surprised fans with a special performance of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.Dressed up in red Santa-themed outfits, the four members of BLACKPINK jumped and danced around the stage.Back in 2018, BLACKPINK performed a Christmas medley during the group's concert held in Osaka, Japan.Upon watching the group's 2022 version of special Christmas stage, fans are expressing their excitements to see it once again after four years.BLACKPINK kicked off 'BORN PINK' with 2-day concerts in Seoul in October; and the group has completed its tour in North America and Europe.(Credit= Online Community, YouTube)(SBS Star)