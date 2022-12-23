[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Brings Holiday Cheer to Stage During 'BORN PINK' in Amsterdam

On December 22, BLACKPINK held a concert at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, as part of the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK'.
During the show, BLACKPINK surprised fans with a special performance of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.
Back in 2018, BLACKPINK performed a Christmas medley during the group's concert held in Osaka, Japan.
BLACKPINK kicked off 'BORN PINK' with 2-day concerts in Seoul in October; and the group has completed its tour in North America and Europe.
(Credit= Online Community, YouTube)
(SBS Star)