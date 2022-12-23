뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Says Her & YUQI Are Pretty, but There Is Something Different About Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Says Her & YUQI Are Pretty, but There Is Something Different About Her

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Says Her & YUQI Are Pretty, but There Is Something Different About Her

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.23 16:03 View Count
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Says Her & YUQI Are Pretty, but There Is Something Different About Her
SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE thinks both her and her group member YUQI are pretty, but there is something different about her. 

Recently, one part of SHUHUA and YUQI on a YouTube show hosted by former basketball player Ha Seung-jin went viral online.

During this part of the show, Ha Seung-jin told SHUHUA and YUQI, "You know, I keep thinking that you two look similar to each other when I look at you two." 

YUQI immediately commented, "I can let you get away with all the other stuff that you said to me today, but that's just unacceptable, Seung-jin." 

With an awkward smile, Ha Seung-jin responded, "Oh, did my remark make you feel annoyed?" 
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE
SHUHUA answered, "No, no. That doesn't annoy me, because it's true that we are both pretty. But... We're different." 

She continued, "YUQI is pretty, but I'm more like... Beautiful."; she looked completely serious when she said this. 

YUQI stared at SHUHUA while she was speaking, then burst out laughing as soon as she heard her comment. 

After laughing for ages, YUQI pointed at SHUHUA and said to Ha Seung-jin, "Is she insane or what?" 

Ha Seung-jin simply chuckled in response to the cute scene that SHUHUA and YUQI just created. 
 

Previously, SHUHUA made headlines for pinning fans' comments stating how gorgeous she is on her Instagram. 

The comments that SHUHUA pinned are comments such as, "You are a goddess.", "I'm jealous of your beauty!". "I was actually very surprised when I saw SHUHUA in real life. She was so beautiful." and more. 

(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.