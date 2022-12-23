[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Says Her & YUQI Are Pretty, but There Is Something Different About Her

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE thinks both her and her group member YUQI are pretty, but there is something different about her.Recently, one part of SHUHUA and YUQI on a YouTube show hosted by former basketball player Ha Seung-jin went viral online.During this part of the show, Ha Seung-jin told SHUHUA and YUQI, "You know, I keep thinking that you two look similar to each other when I look at you two."YUQI immediately commented, "I can let you get away with all the other stuff that you said to me today, but that's just unacceptable, Seung-jin."With an awkward smile, Ha Seung-jin responded, "Oh, did my remark make you feel annoyed?"SHUHUA answered, "No, no. That doesn't annoy me, because it's true that we are both pretty. But... We're different."She continued, "YUQI is pretty, but I'm more like... Beautiful."; she looked completely serious when she said this.YUQI stared at SHUHUA while she was speaking, then burst out laughing as soon as she heard her comment.After laughing for ages, YUQI pointed at SHUHUA and said to Ha Seung-jin, "Is she insane or what?"Ha Seung-jin simply chuckled in response to the cute scene that SHUHUA and YUQI just created.Previously, SHUHUA made headlines for pinning fans' comments stating how gorgeous she is on her Instagram.The comments that SHUHUA pinned are comments such as, "You are a goddess.", "I'm jealous of your beauty!". "I was actually very surprised when I saw SHUHUA in real life. She was so beautiful." and more.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)