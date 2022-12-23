뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Jin Looks Greater Than Ever in His First Photo in the Army
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.23 15:16
JIN
The first photo of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN in the military has been shared online.

On December 23, a photo of JIN from his recruit training center was shared on various online communities.
JIN
In the photo that appears to be an identification photo within the military, JIN is seen with a buzz-cut and a gentle smile on his face.

Even with his extremely short hairstyle, JIN didn't fail to exude his 'World Wide Handsome' visual in the photo.
JIN
Back on December 13, JIN enlisted in the recruit training center of the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division, located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.

After receiving a 5-week of basic military training at the center, JIN will be deployed to a unit as an active-duty soldier.

He is expected to complete his national mandatory military service in June 2024. 
"Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds
(Credit= Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
