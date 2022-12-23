뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Ji Hye Gets asepa WINTER Cover Makeup & Their Resemblance Shocks Many
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.23
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Ji Hye Gets asepa WINTER Cover Makeup & Their Resemblance Shocks Many
Singer Lee Ji Hye got WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa cover makeup and everyone is surprised about how similar she looks to her. 

On December 22, Lee Ji Hye updated an intriguing video on her YouTube channel. 

In this video, Lee Ji Hye was seen visiting a beauty salon to get WINTER cover makeup done. 

Actually, ever since WINTER made debut in November 2020, lots of K-pop fans said that WINTER and Lee Ji Hye showed a strong resemblance to each other.  

Lee Ji Hye explained that she has heard of this, and decided to get her makeup and hair done professionally to see if she will turn out looking similar to WINTER. 
Lee Ji Hye
When Lee Ji Hye sat down at the salon, she asked the stylists if they could honestly tell her whether she could really look like WINTER. 

They answered, "Yeah, we believe you'll look pretty much like her once your makeup and hair are completed." 

Some while later, Lee Ji Hye's cover makeup of WINTER was done, and she danced to aespa's hit song 'Next Level'. 

Surprisingly, Lee Ji Hye did look shockingly similar to WINTER; she looked like a mature version of WINTER. 

She took some photos of her and sent them to her husband, it seemed like she was very excited herself. 
Lee Ji Hye
Lee Ji Hye
At the end of the video, Lee Ji Hye commented, "Please leave your comments to share what you think of my cover makeup today. I'll be looking forward to reading your honest comments. I think I would be embarrassed to meeting WINTER in person looking like this. I'll always be rooting for you, WINTER! Let's say hi if we ever see one another!" 

She added, "If this video hits a good number of views, then I'll do another video of me doing Taeyeon cover makeup. I've heard that me and Taeyeon are lookalikes a lot, so...!" 
 

(Credit= 'Gwanjong Un-ni' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
