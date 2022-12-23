[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Team Denies Rumors that Song Hye Kyo Demanded Them to Delete Her Contents

이미지 확대하기

The production team of the upcoming Netflix series 'The Glory' has denied reports that actress Song Hye Kyo asked for her photos and videos be deleted.Recently, rumors about Song Hye Kyo, the main lead of 'The Glory', demanded the production team to delete her photos and videos began to spread online.According to the rumors, Song Hye Kyo's character poster for 'The Glory' as well as the series' promotional video have suddenly been taken down.In response to the report, the production team stated, "The video was produced to express our gratitude for the viewers' great love for Korean content this year, focusing on work released in 2022. It was deleted as 'The Glory' premieres right before the new year."As for the character poster, they said, "While trimming the phrase on the poster, something not in the final version went up (on the poster) in the process of editing and sending it back and forth. That's the only reason why it was taken down."The production team firmly denied, "Song Hye Kyo did not make any request to delete them."Meanwhile, 'The Glory' is set to be revealed on Netflix on December 30 (KST).(Credit= Netflix Korea, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)