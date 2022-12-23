[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Team Denies Rumors that Song Hye Kyo Demanded Them to Delete Her Contents

Recently, rumors about Song Hye Kyo, the main lead of 'The Glory', demanded the production team to delete her photos and videos began to spread online.
According to the rumors, Song Hye Kyo's character poster for 'The Glory' as well as the series' promotional video have suddenly been taken down.
As for the character poster, they said, "While trimming the phrase on the poster, something not in the final version went up (on the poster) in the process of editing and sending it back and forth. That's the only reason why it was taken down."
Meanwhile, 'The Glory' is set to be revealed on Netflix on December 30 (KST).
(Credit= Netflix Korea, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)