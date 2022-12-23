[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Says He Still Has Those Tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at Home

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin shared that he still has those tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at home.On December 22, Hyun Bin featured in one fashion magazine's YouTube video.In the video, Hyun Bin was seen playing 'balance game', where he had to choose one that he preferred, out of two options given.During the game, the production team mentioned his appearance in SBS' mega-hit drama 'Secret Garden' that aired from November 2010 to January 2011.They particularly mentioned how popular his signature tracksuits were among Koreans at that time.Hyun Bin said, "Ah, yes. There were in total of four different versions of tracksuits that I wore in the drama, and I actually still have them at home. I have all four of them."When asked if he still wears them, Hyun Bin asked in surprise, "Those tracksuits?!" and laughed.The actor laughingly stated, "No, I don't wear them. I've worn them more than enough times in the past. I'm just keeping them at home, because 'Secret Garden' was a very meaningful project for me. It was a much-loved project as well."He continued, "Not only that, but I also made those tracksuits with my stylist, who came with me today. We still work together. These are why the 'Secret Garden' tracksuits are so meaningful to me."Then, Hyun Bin continued playing 'balance game'; he was asked if he would prefer to serve his time in the military as 'Lee Jung-hyuk' ('Crash Landing on You') or 'Lim Chul-ryeong' ('Confidential Assignment').Hyun Bin laughed and stated, "I would choose to be 'Lee Jung-hyuk'. I feel like 'Jung-hyuk' will have an easier military life in many ways. He's got powerful people behind him, so..."(Credit= SBS Secret Garden, 'ESQUIRE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)