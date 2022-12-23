뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Says He Still Has Those Tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at Home
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Says He Still Has Those Tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at Home

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Says He Still Has Those Tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at Home

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.23 11:12 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Says He Still Has Those Tracksuits from Secret Garden at Home
Actor Hyun Bin shared that he still has those tracksuits from 'Secret Garden' at home. 

On December 22, Hyun Bin featured in one fashion magazine's YouTube video. 

In the video, Hyun Bin was seen playing 'balance game', where he had to choose one that he preferred, out of two options given.

During the game, the production team mentioned his appearance in SBS' mega-hit drama 'Secret Garden' that aired from November 2010 to January 2011. 

They particularly mentioned how popular his signature tracksuits were among Koreans at that time. 
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin said, "Ah, yes. There were in total of four different versions of tracksuits that I wore in the drama, and I actually still have them at home. I have all four of them." 

When asked if he still wears them, Hyun Bin asked in surprise, "Those tracksuits?!" and laughed. 

The actor laughingly stated, "No, I don't wear them. I've worn them more than enough times in the past. I'm just keeping them at home, because 'Secret Garden' was a very meaningful project for me. It was a much-loved project as well."

He continued, "Not only that, but I also made those tracksuits with my stylist, who came with me today. We still work together. These are why the 'Secret Garden' tracksuits are so meaningful to me." 
Hyun Bin
Then, Hyun Bin continued playing 'balance game'; he was asked if he would prefer to serve his time in the military as 'Lee Jung-hyuk' ('Crash Landing on You') or 'Lim Chul-ryeong' ('Confidential Assignment'). 

Hyun Bin laughed and stated, "I would choose to be 'Lee Jung-hyuk'. I feel like 'Jung-hyuk' will have an easier military life in many ways. He's got powerful people behind him, so..." 
 

(Credit= SBS Secret Garden, 'ESQUIRE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.