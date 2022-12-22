[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI Says Many Think It Is Okay to Treat Her Poorly Because She Smiles a Lot

이미지 확대하기

YUQI of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE expressed unhappiness and discomfort about the way some people treat her.On December 21, a fashion magazine released an interview of YUQI.During the interview, YUQI reminisced the time when (G)I-DLE made a comeback for the first time in a year and two months with the title track 'TOMBOY'.YUQI said, "When (G)I-DLE was on a break, I was promoting in China by myself. A lot of stuff went around my head then. Since we had to make our next comeback a hit, I felt kind of anxious and desperate. Before, I used to perform on stage, while trying to look pretty. But it was completely different then."She resumed, "With 'TOMBOY', I was like, 'Let's just give everything I got. Don't think about how you look. Don't worry about looking ugly. Don't be too conscious of the cameras filming me.' I smiled as if I was a crazy person. I smiled thinking, 'This is the way I am. It's me, (G)I-DLE. That was the first time I've ever seen myself like that.", then laughed.In the song 'My Bag' made by the group's leader SOYEON, YUQI sings, "I never had fear a.k.a giant dog. You'll get hurt if you pet me. Maybe I'm a tigress."About this part of the lyrics, YUQI stated, "So many people told me that I seemed like a puppy. I told them once, 'I'm not a puppy! I'm a dog. A giant dog, okay?!' SOYEON based the lyrics on my words from that time."She continued, "For some reason, people always tend to think that I'm really kind. It's probably because I smile and laugh a lot. And they sometimes treat me unwell, as if they think I'll understand them and be okay with them treating me like that. The fact is, I'm a strong person with lots of greed in heart."She went on, "My self-made song 'Giant' shows that perfectly. I wanted to tell those people, who only sees me as a cute little girl, that they're totally wrong about me. I may physically be small, but I become a giant when lights shine on me. That was my message to them."(Credit= 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)(SBS Star)