[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Ham Shares that He Almost Got Kidnapped in the Heart of Seoul Once
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.22 17:25 View Count
Actor Park Seo Ham told fans about the time when he almost got kidnapped before debut. 

Recently, one past video of Park Seo Ham quickly spread on various popular online communities.

This short video of Park Seo Ham was part of his live broadcast that was held before he began his national mandatory duty as a public service worker this March. 
Park Seo Ham
While speaking about the time when he was a trainee, he told fans a story that still creeps him out to this day. 

Park Seo Ham began telling his horrifying story by saying, "When I was a trainee, I used to finish my practice very late at night. I was kind of stressed out on that day, because my debut was keep getting postponed." 

He continued, "After my practice, I went to Garosu-gil in Sinsa-dong. I decided to treat some clothes to myself on that day. On my way back to my dorm, I called a hyung that I was close to. While speaking to him, I was just scooching down in an alleyway. At that time, nobody was around." 

He went on, "As I talked to him, a van stopped near where I was, and an old man got out of the van. Then, the old man asked me, 'You just got out of a cab, right?' I was like, 'No, I wasn't on a cab.' I thought to myself, 'He must've mistaken me for someone else.' So, I carried on speaking to the hyung on the phone." 
Park Seo Ham
But Park Seo Ham explained that the old man asked him another question and he felt something was wrong then.

The actor stated, "The old man suddenly started walking fast towards me and said, 'You were on a cab!' Right then, I felt that it was something wasn't right. I asked the hyung on the phone to hold, and walked away from the old man. But the old man followed me and grabbed my arm."  

He resumed, "He had an electroshock weapon in his other hand, and he was about to use it on me. I shook my arm and ran as fast as I could. The hyung on the phone was asking me what was going on and stuff. I was scared. After that day, I never go out at night by myself. Don't go out at night, everybody. It's a scary world." 
 

(Credit= NAVER V LIVE, 'parkseoham' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
