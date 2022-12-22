뉴스
[SBS Star] Court Verdicts Former YG Ent. Head Yang Hyun-suk 'Not Guilty' on First Trial
Published 2022.12.22
Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former head producer of YG Entertainment, was acquitted on charges of blackmailing an informant.

On December 22, the Seoul Central District Court delievered a not-guilty verdict to Yang Hyun-suk, who was accused of threatening an informant in an attempt to block an investigation into a drug scandal.

The court said that there is insufficient evidence that Yang Hyun-suk had blackmailed the informant in a concrete and direct way.
Back in 2016, Yang Hyun-suk was indicted on charges of threatening a former K-pop trainee Hahn, who had testified to polic about drug suspicions surrounding then-YG Entertainment singer B.I.

Prosecutors originally requested a three-year prison term for him, arguing that he thwarted the initial investigation into B.I by blackmailing Hahn.

In June 2019, Yang Hyun-suk stepped down from his head producer position of YG Entertainment.
(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)
