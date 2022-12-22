[SBS Star] Court Verdicts Former YG Ent. Head Yang Hyun-suk 'Not Guilty' on First Trial

On December 22, the Seoul Central District Court delievered a not-guilty verdict to Yang Hyun-suk, who was accused of threatening an informant in an attempt to block an investigation into a drug scandal.
The court said that there is insufficient evidence that Yang Hyun-suk had blackmailed the informant in a concrete and direct way.
Prosecutors originally requested a three-year prison term for him, arguing that he thwarted the initial investigation into B.I by blackmailing Hahn.
In June 2019, Yang Hyun-suk stepped down from his head producer position of YG Entertainment.
(SBS Star)