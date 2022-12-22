[SBS Star] IVE GAEUL Says, "I Was Hesitant to Cut My Hair Short at First, but I'm 100% Satisfied with It Now"

이미지 확대하기

GAEUL of K-pop girl group IVE shared her thought on her signature bobbed hair.On December 22, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of GAEUL online.In the beginning of this interview, GAEUL shared how she felt about receiving daesang (the grand prize) only about a year after their debut.GAEUL said, "I had no idea that we would receive daesang in our first year of debut. It was totally unexpected. Right after we got daesang, we thanked each other. We felt much more responsible that we told ourselves that we will work harder in the future."When asked what she thinks the charms of IVE are, GAEUL stated, "I believe it's confidence. Through our songs, we always try to express our thoughts and feelings in a confident way, without being influenced by others. A lot of our fans like that. They also look up to us for that, and that's our charm."GAEUL cut her hair short early this year; of course she was popular even before her haircut, but she certainly saw a significant increase in her popularity afterwards.Regarding this, GAEUL commented, "It was my first time cutting my hair that short, so I actually wasn't sure if I should cut it. I kept on thinking to myself, 'Am I really making the right choice?' But I'm 100 percent satisfied with my hair now."She laughed and continued, "I think short hair goes well with my chic and charismatic image. Many have said that I looked handsome with my hair short as well, and I like hearing that."GAEUL also talked about her nickname 'GAEUL sunbae' that K-pop fans gave her after watching her uniquely-cold performance during 'After LIKE', "I love the fact that there's a word that particularly describes me."With a big smile, she added, "These days, some actual sunbaes in the K-pop industry call me 'GAEUL sunbae'."(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)