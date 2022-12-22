[SBS Star] Lee Il-hwa Explains How Dating Rumors with over 20-year Younger Park Bo Gum Spread

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Il-hwa explained how dating rumors with actor Park Bo Gum spread in the past.On December 21 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Il-hwa made a guest appearance.During the conversation, the hosts mentioned Lee Il-hwa being swept up in dating rumors with Park Bo Gum some years ago.Lee Il-hwa and Park Bo Gum featured in tvN's popular drama 'Replay 1988' that was aired from November 2015 until January 2016.To the hosts' question, Lee Il-hwa answered, "Ah, yes. That was when the team of 'Replay 1988' went to Phuket, Thailand together as a reward vacation. One day, we all planned to meet up at the beach for some drinks, and I bumped into Bo Gum on my way there. So, we walked to the beach together."She continued, "But some fans had captured us walking together, and put the photos up online. I happened to wear a similar style of clothes as him as well. It was a common style for the beach, but we almost looked like we matched our outfit."When Kim Gu-ra held up those photos, Ahn Young-mi commented, "Wow. You two do look like a couple in these photos!"Lee Il-hwa laughed and responded, "Oh, really? I'm sorry, Bo Gum!"At the end of her talk about Park Bo Gum, Lee Il-hwa shared unreleased photos of her and Park Bo Gum taken during that reward vacation in Phuket.Born in February 1971, Lee Il-hwa is 22 years older than Park Bo Gum, who was born in June 1993.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'leeilhwa_22la' Instagram)(SBS Star)