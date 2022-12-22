[SBS Star] Lee Il-hwa Explains How Dating Rumors with over 20-year Younger Park Bo Gum Spread

On December 21 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Il-hwa made a guest appearance.
During the conversation, the hosts mentioned Lee Il-hwa being swept up in dating rumors with Park Bo Gum some years ago.
Lee Il-hwa and Park Bo Gum featured in tvN's popular drama 'Replay 1988' that was aired from November 2015 until January 2016.
She continued, "But some fans had captured us walking together, and put the photos up online. I happened to wear a similar style of clothes as him as well. It was a common style for the beach, but we almost looked like we matched our outfit."
When Kim Gu-ra held up those photos, Ahn Young-mi commented, "Wow. You two do look like a couple in these photos!"
Lee Il-hwa laughed and responded, "Oh, really? I'm sorry, Bo Gum!"
At the end of her talk about Park Bo Gum, Lee Il-hwa shared unreleased photos of her and Park Bo Gum taken during that reward vacation in Phuket.
