[SBS Star] Lee Il-hwa Explains How Dating Rumors with over 20-year Younger Park Bo Gum Spread
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.22 14:17 View Count
Actress Lee Il-hwa explained how dating rumors with actor Park Bo Gum spread in the past. 

On December 21 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Lee Il-hwa made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, the hosts mentioned Lee Il-hwa being swept up in dating rumors with Park Bo Gum some years ago. 

Lee Il-hwa and Park Bo Gum featured in tvN's popular drama 'Replay 1988' that was aired from November 2015 until January 2016. 
Lee Il-hwa
To the hosts' question, Lee Il-hwa answered, "Ah, yes. That was when the team of 'Replay 1988' went to Phuket, Thailand together as a reward vacation. One day, we all planned to meet up at the beach for some drinks, and I bumped into Bo Gum on my way there. So, we walked to the beach together." 

She continued, "But some fans had captured us walking together, and put the photos up online. I happened to wear a similar style of clothes as him as well. It was a common style for the beach, but we almost looked like we matched our outfit." 

When Kim Gu-ra held up those photos, Ahn Young-mi commented, "Wow. You two do look like a couple in these photos!" 

Lee Il-hwa laughed and responded, "Oh, really? I'm sorry, Bo Gum!"

At the end of her talk about Park Bo Gum, Lee Il-hwa shared unreleased photos of her and Park Bo Gum taken during that reward vacation in Phuket. 
Lee Il-hwa
Lee Il-hwa
Born in February 1971, Lee Il-hwa is 22 years older than Park Bo Gum, who was born in June 1993. 

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'leeilhwa_22la' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
